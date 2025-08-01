True Corp charts AI roadmap

Thailand well-positioned to compete but making data truly usable will be a key challenge

Sigve Brekke, group chief executive officer of True Corp, addresses the Bangkok Post Forum 2025 held on Friday at the Centara Grand at CentralWorld. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

True Corporation has outlined a clear path for Thailand to take a leadership role in the artificial intelligence (AI) era, emphasising the need for comprehensive development in four key areas: infrastructure and technology, high-quality data, talent and leadership, and strong policy and governance.

Speaking on Friday at the “Bangkok Post Forum 2025: Shaping the Future Economy in the New Global Order”, on Friday, True Corp Group CEO Sigve Brekke said the nation already has a strong foundation in digital infrastructure.

With advanced technology platforms, a robust fibre network, solid telecom systems and the adoption of 5G, it is well-positioned to compete.

However, Mr Brekke stressed that further investment is necessary to maintain momentum and prepare for the next wave of technological transformation. He also highlighted the importance of data as a national asset.

For Thailand to fully harness AI, both the government and private sector must prioritise making data usable — organising and structuring it to ensure it can be effectively applied across industries.

In addition, Mr Brekke emphasised the urgent need to develop digital talent. He noted that younger generations are increasingly drawn to workplaces that offer personal and professional growth, not just job security.

He also urged businesses to invest in talent development and upskilling, and called on government agencies to ensure that all employees possess basic technological and AI skills. Introducing AI education in middle schools, he said, should also be part of the national agenda.

He further stressed that a supportive policy environment is essential. Governments must craft clear AI strategies and foster ecosystems where startups can thrive.

He underlined the importance of trust in AI systems, arguing that public confidence must be established from the outset. As people become more aware of how their data is collected, stored and used, strong governance frameworks will be even more crucial.

While regulation is necessary, Mr Brekke said it must be paired with transparent, ethical and inclusive AI development practices, as well as defined data sovereignty policies.

On the topic of leadership, he described how today’s rapidly changing world requires leaders who can make bold decisions, adapt quickly and foster unity.

He explained that in an era where change is exponential, waiting for perfect information is no longer viable. Instead, leaders must act with vision and purpose, stay open to learning and build inclusive teams grounded in trust and emotional connection.

Mr Brekke concluded by reflecting on the unprecedented speed of technological advancement. While it took three decades for mobile phones to evolve into smartphones, generative AI reached mainstream adoption in just five years.

This shift, he said, demonstrates that change today is no longer linear — it is exponential, and Thailand must be ready to move just as quickly.

