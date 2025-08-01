Five pillars for the digital economy

Listen to this article

Maneerut Anulomsombut, chief executive officer of Sea (Thailand), speaks on the topic “Unlocking Thailand’s Potential: Digital Ecosystems for Sustainable Growth” at the Bangkok Post Forum 2025 held on Friday at the Centara Grand at CentralWorld. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Thailand must reinforce five strategic pillars — technology, SME participation, digital skills and talent, financial inclusion and innovation, and cybersecurity and data governance — to secure long-term, sustainable growth in its digital economy, according to Maneerut Anulomsombut, chief executive of Sea (Thailand).

Speaking on the topic “Unlocking Thailand’s Potential: Digital Ecosystems for Sustainable Growth” at the 2025 Bangkok Post Forum, Ms Maneerut said Thailand is among the three fastest-growing digital economies in Southeast Asia, alongside Indonesia and Vietnam.

She highlighted four core sectors driving this growth: e-commerce, online travel, online media and transport/food delivery.

E-commerce tops the table, accounting for 56% of Thailand’s gross merchandise value (GMV), bolstered by frequent purchases and the rise of video commerce.

Over 40% of consumers now rely on video content to guide their purchases, with some sellers reporting exponential growth: one saw orders multiply 84 times in a single day through video commerce. This boom also fuels demand for logistics and fulfilment, where rapid delivery is becoming standard, said Ms Maneerut.

Online media, particularly gaming and local content, accounts for 13% of the digital economy.

With esports now recognised as an official sport in Thailand, locally developed games will be featured at the 2025 SEA Games. Ms Maneerut described digital content as a powerful form of soft power, helping promote Thai culture and festivals globally.

Digital payments also play a pivotal role. Thailand’s gross transaction value (GTV) stood at $141 billion (4.6 trillion baht) in 2024 and is expected to reach $310 billion by 2030. Services like ShopeePay and Scan & Pay help ensure seamless digital transactions both online and offline.

Despite global challenges, Ms Maneerut sees opportunities for transformation. “Thailand’s digital economy is still in its early phase,” she said, calling for urgent focus on five key areas: technology, SME participation, digital skills development, financial inclusion and cybersecurity.

Technology must be applied strategically to support core sectors such as tourism, hospitality and manufacturing, she said.

Generative AI and research and development can enhance service quality and productivity, but solutions must fit Thailand’s specific context rather than copy global trends.

SME participation is vital, as small and medium-sized enterprises make up 99.5% of all businesses and employ 71% of the workforce. Yet only 3.4% are considered digital champions, according to a 2023 survey by the Electronic Transactions Development Agency.

Shopee, the e-commerce flagship of Singapore-based Sea, has been offering tools and training to help SMEs sell online and expand internationally, but more work is needed to close the gap.

According to Ms Maneerut, Thailand ranks 37th in the IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2024. She called for more investment in education and practical, business-driven tech skills to keep pace with the AI era.

