Tariff deal shows Thais ready for ‘new world order’

Drama orchestrated by Trump has forced businesses to think hard about new approaches

Wissanu Krea-ngam, chairman of the board of directors of Bangkok Post Plc, gives a welcoming speech at the Bangkok Post Forum 2025 held on Friday at the Centara Grand at CentralWorld. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Economic and trade analysts have warned of a sluggish economy later this year as the impact of the 19% tariff rate imposed on Thailand by the United States takes hold.

Nonetheless, there are silver linings as it could spur the country to diversify and be more innovative in order to stay relevant and competitive in the face of the overall contraction of global and US trade, experts said.

The 19% tariff rate announced by President Donald Trump this week was lower than expected and would help Thailand avoid a technical recession, according to Amonthep Chawla, chief economist at CIMB Thai Bank (CIMBT).

A technical recession occurs when a country’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracts for at least two consecutive quarters.

”The US 19% reciprocal tariff on Thai exports is expected to enhance the competitiveness of Thai products. Sectors that will benefit include electronics, auto parts, tyres, processed foods and mobile phone components,” Dr Amonthep said on Friday on the sidelines of the 2025 Bangkok Post Forum panel discussion on “Positioning Thailand in the New Global Economy: Trade, Investment and Strategic Resilience”.

Amonthep Chawla, Executive Vice President and Head of Research at CIMB Thai Bank. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

“However, Thai export growth is still projected to decline in the second half of the year due to a broader slowdown in US imports — resulting from earlier stockpiling — and a weakening US economy driven by rising inflation,” he added.

Dr Amonthep also noted that the better-than-expected tariff rate would likely encourage more foreign direct investment (FDI) in Thailand.

He foresees more firms seeking to relocate production from China to Thailand, reducing direct competition with Vietnam and Indonesia.

Industries such as electrical appliances, batteries and auto parts are expected to benefit the most.

According to Dr Amonthep, Thai businesses will also gain from lower input costs due to reduced tariffs on US imports, including pharmaceuticals, food products, animal feed, corn, soybeans and more — supporting investment in these sectors.

Thailand’s economic outlook is expected to remain subdued, however, due to structural challenges, including an ageing population, declining competitiveness, and rising debt levels across public, corporate and household sectors, said Dr Amonthep.

The US tariffs are expected to further erode the competitiveness of Thai small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). As a result, the government should adopt targeted measures to support vulnerable SMEs, he said.

Nalinee Taveesin, President, Thailand Trade Representatives. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Nalinee Taveesin, President of the Thailand Trade Representative Office, said the government is preparing targeted support for SMEs and farmers likely to be affected by the new trade barriers.

“Despite challenges such as economic security concerns, US-China tensions and supply chain disruptions, Thailand remains resilient and ready to move forward,” she said.

The new tariff rate could be interpreted as “good news” as it is likely to encourage Thai exporters to pursue untapped markets to make up the shortfall.

Thailand is currently pursuing free trade agreements (FTAs) with the European Union and South Korea, and is also working towards the Asean–Canada agreement.

Recently, the country signed FTAs with Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) ahead of the expected US hikes.

In addition to enhancing regional ties, Thailand is actively expanding into untapped markets in Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and other emerging regions, she said.

Pipope Chokvathana, Vice Chairman of the Economic and Academic Affairs Department, Federation of Thai Industries. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Pipope Chokvathana, vice-chairman of the Economic and Academic Affairs Department at the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), has warned that Thailand will face double competition with goods from both China and the US flooding in amid the new US tariffs.

“In this so-called new world order, we woke up to this tariff news. Likely the GDP (growth) forecast for 2025 would be 2% if the tariff was at 10%,” Mr Pipope said.

“If the tariff is 19%, then GDP growth this year would be 1.5%. This picture is not totally positive.

“Ever since China faced higher tariffs, they have been planning to reduce exports to the US, and when it comes to competitiveness, a lot of products from China are coming to Thailand. So it becomes Chinese versus Thai goods,” he explained.

“And likely later, there are going to be floods of US goods to Thailand as well.”

Mr Pipope said Thai manufacturers should strive to stay relevant and be innovative to deal with the dual threat posed by these superpowers.

As the market evolves, companies must be agile and responsive to consumer preferences and international economic conditions.

“The FTI’s guidelines are go digital/AI, go innovation, go green and go global,” said Mr Pipope.

“We need to get producers to learn how to use new technology, integrate it into the system and do it quicker, to increase our productivity.

“We need to diversify the market. The world order is changing.”