Analysts urge caution given US-China trade impasse

Kitpon Praipaisarnkit

The 19% US reciprocal tariff on Thai exports, which is on par with regional economies, is seen as a short-term boost to the investment climate, but policymakers need to address economic risks down the road including the unresolved US-China trade war, pundits say.

Kitpon Praipaisarnkit, vice-president of UOB Kay Hian Securities Thailand, said investment sentiment was positive after the US announced a 19% tariff for Thai exports, matching the rate set for Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, and near Vietnam's 20% rate.

"But looking forward, economic risks have emerged," said Mr Kitpon.

"Export figures look set to weaken in the third quarter as exporters of canned food and pet food have already rushed to ship their products abroad before President Donald Trump's tariffs took effect on Aug 1."

Tourism, consumer spending and other economic figures remain soft moving into the third quarter, while the extent of free market access in the US for Thai goods remains unknown, he said.

Amonthep Chawla, executive vice-president and head of research at CIMB Thai Bank, said the US-China trade war is unsettled as trade talks in Stockholm earlier this week did not yield a deal.

Investors are on edge over the issue, as the pause on punishing tariffs is due to end on Aug 12 and it is uncertain whether the sides can reach a deal, he said.

"We cannot avoid the impacts of lingering US-China trade disputes as both are major trading partners of Thailand," said Mr Amonthep.

Piriyapon Kongvanich, strategist at Bualuang Securities (BLS), said the 19% US import tariff on Thailand equals that for Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Cambodia, while Vietnam faces a 20% rate, Brunei 25%, and Myanmar and Laos 40%.

"This suggests Thailand's competitive disadvantage is limited," he said, adding BLS expects market momentum to moderate, with the index trading in a more defined range going forward.

"Market attention may soon shift towards the potential impact of front-loaded demand that could fade in the coming months, leaving the impacts on the export sector," said Mr Piriyapon.

"This could cap the market's upside in the near term."

Apaporn Sawangpak, head of research at DBS Vickers Securities, said yesterday's decline in the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index represented selling on fact after investors anticipated good news from Washington since last week.

"For the SET index to resume an upward trend, we need more positive stories such as continued growth of exports, new economic stimulus, clear signs of tourism recovery, or strong earnings growth of listed companies," said Ms Apaporn.