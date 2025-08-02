Stocks fall as US tariff news sinks in

Listen to this article

Investors monitor share prices at Asia Plus Securities on Sathon Road, Bangkok. (File photo)

RECAP: A global stock sell-off extended to a sixth day as US President Donald Trump boosted tariffs across the world, while two days of solid earnings from megacap tech firms failed to lift sentiment.

The SET index moved in a range of 1,213.87 and 1,255.39 points this week, before closing on Friday 1,218.33, up 0.1% from the previous week, with daily turnover averaging 53.99 billion baht.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 3.67 billion baht, followed by institutional investors at 1.83 billion. Retail investors were net sellers of 5.11 billion baht, followed by brokerage firms at 392.20 million.

NEWSMAKERS: In one of a number of tariff announcements on Thursday, the United States set a 19% levy on imports from Thailand and Cambodia, lower than the 36% they originally faced, after President Trump earlier threatened to block trade deals unless they ended their deadly border clashes. Malaysia also faces a 19% rate.

A calculation by Bloomberg Economics shows the average US tariff rate will rise to 15.2% if all the rates announced this week are implemented. That compares with 2.3% in 2024 before Trump took office.

Trump announced a 15% tariff on imports from South Korea, as part of a deal in which Seoul will invest $350 billion in the US. However, steel and aluminium, two big earners for South Korea, will be taxed at 50%.

Trump took Canada by surprise by announcing a 35% tariff rate, up from 25%, prompting Ottawa to consider retaliation. Another big loser is Switzerland, which faces a 39% tariff.

Trump approved a 90-day extension for trade talks with Mexico, maintaining tariff rates at 25% for general goods and automobiles and 50% for steel, iron, copper and aluminium.

The US and China agreed to push for an extension to their pause on US tariffs of 24% and Chinese countermeasures for 90 days, following trade talks in Sweden this week.

Trump made good on his threat to slap a 50% tariff on most Brazilian goods to fight what he called a "witch hunt" against former president Jair Bolsonaro. However, sectors such as aircraft, energy and orange juice are exempt from heavier levies.

The US will impose a 25% tariff on goods from India, plus an additional tax because of India's purchases of Russian oil. At least four oil tankers laden with Russian crude were seen waiting off India's west coast on Thursday, as authorities asked refiners to draw up plans to source oil from elsewhere.

The US and the EU clinched a trade agreement that calls for a tariff rate of 15% on EU imports. As part of the deal, the 27-nation EU bloc has agreed to purchase $750 billion worth of energy from the US over 3-5 years, as well as make $600 billion in additional investments.

The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, defying political pressure from Trump. Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the resilient US labour market is now the main determinant of monetary policy, a signal that strong employment figures could reduce the likelihood of any rate cuts this year.

US GDP grew at an annualised 3% in the second quarter, according to a preliminary government reading, which analysts said was distorted by a big jump in imports to beat tariffs. First-half growth was 1.25%, a percentage point lower than in the same period last year.

The Bank of Japan kept interest rates steady on Thursday and raised its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year, signalling cautious optimism that a trade deal with the US would help the economy avert a steep downturn.

Canada's central bank held its key lending rate at 2.75%, as the major US trading partner confronts economic uncertainty and is uniquely vulnerable to Trump's trade war.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday lifted its global growth forecast to 3% this year, up from 2.8% predicted in April. Growth in 2026 is expected to reach 3.1%

Ford Motor Co warned profit this year would drop sharply because of tariffs, underscoring the dramatic policy shifts in Washington that are upending the global auto industry.

Nintendo on Friday reported a 132% year-on-year surge in quarterly revenue thanks to the Switch 2, which became the world's fastest-selling game console after its launch in June.

Gaming revenue in Macau rose 19% in July to US$2.7 billion, exceeding forecasts for the fourth consecutive month as big bettors' increasing appetite provides new momentum for recovery in the world's biggest gambling hub.

China's home sales extended their slump in July with the value of new home sales by the 100 largest property companies dropping 24% from a year earlier to 211.2 billion yuan ($29.3 billion).

Microsoft's market capitalisation topped $4 trillion on Thursday, joining Nvidia as the only two publicly traded companies to hit the milestone.

The European aerospace group Airbus posted an 85% rise in first-half profit to 1.5 billion euros, even though it delivered 306 planes, down from 323 in the first half of 2024.

Google will invest $6 billion to develop a 1-gigawatt data centre and related power infrastructure in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, government sources said. The facility will be the largest in capacity and investment size in Asia.

The Thai government has set an initial budget of 25 billion baht to help those affected by the five-day border conflict with Cambodia. The initial costs of evacuation and damaged property have been estimated at 10 billion baht and the eventual economic impact is expected to be even bigger, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said.

Krungthai Compass estimates the impact of the Thailand-Cambodia conflict based on three main channels: border trade, tourism and investment. The total estimated economic loss amounts to at least 17 billion baht per month.

The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) has increased its Thai GDP growth forecast for this year to 2.2%, up from its April estimate of 2.1%. The IMF has raised its 2025 forecast for Thailand to 2% from 1.8%, but it expects growth to slip back to 1.7% next year.

The Bank of Thailand expects the Thai economy to start slowing in the third quarter, following flat growth in the second quarter, as both exports and tourism are expected to decline in the second half, largely due to the impact of US tariffs and a decrease in foreign arrivals.

The National EV Policy Committee has adjusted electric vehicle incentives to give carmakers more flexibility to meet local production requirements and boost exports, amid tepid domestic demand and intense competition. The Board of Investment said locally produced EVs that were exported would now count towards the target, a shift from the previous policy of counting only locally registered vehicles.

The National Artificial Intelligence Committee has approved a budget framework calling for a government investment of at least 25 billion baht to drive AI development in Thailand over the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years.

The Energy Regulatory Commission said the electricity tariff for the September-December period would be 3.94 baht per unit, down marginally from 3.98 baht now. Fuel costs have decreased but authorities need to continue directing revenue to PTT and Egat to compensate them for subsidising costs.

The manufacturing production index in June was 97.35, up 0.58% year-on-year, supported by a recovery in automotive, electronics and palm oil sectors, continued export recovery and government stimulus measures. But the manufacturing capacity utilisation rate remains low at 59.6%.

The number of foreign tourists in the week from July 21-27 increased 1% from a week earlier to 618,285, led by South Korea, China, Malaysia and Taiwan. Arrivals for the year to date are 18.98 million, down 6.2% from the same period last year.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand said air passenger numbers are showing a continued recovery, though still 13.1% below pre-Covid 19 levels. In the first six months of 2025, passengers numbered 72.68 million -- 33.37 million domestic and 39.71 million international -- on 467,000 flights.

COMING UP: On Monday, Japan releases monetary policy meeting minutes and China announces services PMI. On Tuesday, the US reports services and non-manufacturing PMI. On Wednesday, the US releases oil inventories and China reports trade figures. Thursday brings a Bank of England rate decision and US initial jobless claims. On Friday, Russia releases quarterly GDP and China announces monthly consumer and producer prices.

STOCKS TO WATCH: Trinity Securities says the Thai tourism sector passed its lowest point in the second quarter, and is supported by a continued recovery in international arrivals, while more government stimulus could further boost the sector. Its top picks in the sector are AWC, BA, CENTEL and ERW.

The healthcare sector is entering its high season, with signs of recovery in international patient numbers. The brokerage also anticipates progress on pending social security reimbursements and overdue Covid-related expenses. Recommended hospital stocks include BDMS, BH, BCH and CHG.

InnovestX Securities now expects the Fed may keep US interest rates higher for longer, with only one rate cut this year as inflation remains stubbornly high. Its stock picks are GLOBAL, TIDLOR and BCP.

Asia Plus Securities recommends stocks that benefit from a weaker Thai baht in three key sectors, led by exporters (HANA, DELTA, KCE, TU, ITC, AAI, CPF, STA, NER, STGT, SAT and SCC), tourism (AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, CENTEL and ERW) and hospitals (BH, BDMS, PR9 and BCH).

TECHNICAL VIEW: Trinity Securities sees support at 1,180 points and resistance at 1,270. InnovestX Securities sees support at 1,200 and resistance at 1,270.