GH Bank eager to explore the high-end mortgage market

Government Housing (GH) Bank is expanding its housing loan market to include the high-end segment, which accounts for 4.5% of its total lending.

According to GH Bank president Kamonpop Veerapala, this expansion into the high-end housing market, referring to properties priced more than 7 million baht, aligns with Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira's vision to broaden the bank's focus from low- and middle-income housing to include more expensive properties.

GH Bank has lent 85 billion baht for homes priced more than 7 million baht in its portfolio.

This expansion is expected to help increase GH Bank's share of the mortgage market to 50% over the next few years, up from 42%.

In the first half of 2025, GH Bank extended new housing loans totalling 107 billion baht for 95,382 accounts, an increase of 27.3% year-on-year.

For the second half of this year, the bank plans to issue at least 150 billion baht in new loans, in line with the finance minister's policy, helping the bank achieve its full-year target of 242 billion baht in new loans.

GH Bank's outstanding loan balance totals 1.834 trillion baht, up 1.91% from the end of last year.

The bank's total assets tally 1.925 trillion baht, up 2.15%, while total deposits are 1.670 trillion baht, a gain of 2.43%.

These increases have contributed to growth in the real estate sector, driven by Mr Pichai's policies to extend credit access to all customer groups -- including low- and middle-income earners and vulnerable populations -- so more people can access housing finance.

Mr Kamonpop said GH Bank recently launched a "Financial School" programme aimed at helping low- to middle-income earners, especially those without formal financial documentation such as bank statements, gain access to housing loans.

If participants can consistently save money through the GHB All Gen application for at least one year, their savings record can be used as part of the supporting documents for a loan application.

In addition, GH Bank is supporting customers who lost income through special economic relief measures.

For customers identified as needing special monitoring, the bank offers special interest rates and reduced instalments for up to one year to help them regain their ability to make regular payments and keep their homes.

Some 7,652 accounts have joined this relief programme, with outstanding loan balances totalling 9.77 billion baht.

GH Bank also allows customers to extend their loan repayment period until age 80-85 to ease living expenses. Many customers expressed interest in applying for this extension, said Mr Kamonpop.

For the "You Fight, We Help" debt relief programme, which reduces instalment payments for three years, 90,937 bank customers have registered to participate, with total outstanding debt amounting to 105 billion baht.