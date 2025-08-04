CKPower’s Hinghoi Wins for Social, Green Impact 

CKPower earns dual honours at AREA 2025 for its Hinghoi and Waste to Value projects, underscoring leadership in sustainability and community empowerment.

CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower, SET: CKP), one of the region’s largest producers of electricity from renewables with one of the lowest carbon footprints, has been honoured with two major regional accolades at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2025. The awards mark the company’s fourth consecutive year of recognition for its strong commitment to supporting society and communities surrounding its power plants.

CKPower received awards in the Social Empowerment category for “Hinghoi: Renewable Energy for a Better Quality of Life” and the Green Leadership category for “Hinghoi: Preserving and Restoring Natural Resources”. The company also earned the prestigious Silver Emblem of Sustainability, reflecting its consistent commitment to sustainable business practices under its CSR Strategy Framework 2022–2026.

Mr Thanawat Trivisvavet, Managing Director of CKPower, stated that under the CSR Strategy Framework, the company has implemented the Hinghoi Project for eight consecutive years and advanced the Waste to Value project since 2022. “By leveraging our engineering and environmental management expertise, we help develop communities around our power plants in both Thailand and the Lao PDR. Our goal is to enhance quality of life through increased access to renewable energy, while conserving natural resources and creating new economic opportunities,” he said.

To date, CKPower has provided communities with a cumulative total of 100,330 watts of renewable energy, educated 9,513 teachers, community leaders, and youths on renewable energy, and raised environmental awareness among 4,377 local residents. The Waste to Value project has converted 4,811 kilograms of organic food waste into soil conditioners, avoiding 4,450 kgCO₂e in emissions and benefiting 284 individuals through eco-friendly agriculture and education.

Looking ahead, CKPower aims to expand Hinghoi across Thailand and the Lao PDR, increasing renewable energy access to 150,000 watts, educating over 20,000 youths, and launching three community-based products to generate an estimated THB 1.3 million in local income by 2026. The Waste to Value project also plans to grow its partner network from three to five collaborators to strengthen organic farming and environmental innovation.