THAI aims to double fleet by 2033

Mr Chai, second left, joins the carrier’s chairman Lavaron Sangsnit, centre, at the share inauguration day after a five-year period of business rehabilitation.

Thai Airways International (THAI) is preparing to double its fleet to 150 aircraft by 2033 to tap Asia’s travel boom as the flag carrier’s shares resumed trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) after completing its five-year business rehabilitation and debt restructuring.

The national carrier entered into a bankruptcy-protected restructuring in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.

Since 2021, the state-controlled carrier has executed a comprehensive rehabilitation plan, transforming its business through fleet and organisational restructuring.

Upon its capital restructuring in December 2024, through debt conversion and capital injection, THAI increased its paid-up capital to 283 billion baht before it reduced capital in the first quarter of this year to offset accumulated losses.

As of March 2025, THAI’s paid-up capital was 36.7 billion baht with total liabilities of 242.3 billion. According to the SET, its revenue totalled 51.7 billion baht in the first three months with a net profit of 9.83 billion.

On its inaugural trading day, THAI’s opening price reached 10.50 baht per share, representing a 134.4% increase from the capital increase offering price of 4.48 baht, with a market capitalisation of nearly 300 billion baht.

“This significant milestone follows the successful completion of our business rehabilitation, signalling a pivotal new chapter for the airline,” said chief executive Chai Eamsiri.

THAI is now strategically positioned for robust, stable and sustainable growth, aiming towards value adds for the sake of all shareholders and stakeholders, he added.

The carrier aims to expand its fleet to 93 next year from 78 as of the first quarter this year, which decreased from 103 aircraft prior to the rehabilitation.

The number of aircraft is projected to reach 150 by 2033, including 98 wide-body and 52 narrow-body models.

After the debt restructuring, THAI has emerged with “stronger finances and aims to regain its leading position among the global airline industry”, said chairman Lavaron Sangsnit, who is also permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, the SET noted that Thailand Futures Exchange will continue to suspend trading of THAI futures, citing the prolonged trading suspension, which makes it impossible to assess price volatility and trading liquidity.

That affects the ability to use THAI securities as an underlying asset for single stock futures. Therefore, the SET has not designated THAI securities as eligible for short selling, the bourse said in a statement.

Boonyakorn Amornsank, an analyst with Maybank Securities (Thailand), said THAI’s capital structure improved significantly after the capital restructuring, prompting it to invest in more aircraft after its budget was frozen in 2021 during the pandemic.

Maybank projects THAI’s earnings to decline at a 7% compound annual growth rate in fiscal year 2025-27 as its passenger yield is expected to drop gradually along with the industry trend as aircraft supply increases.

“However, we expect the pace of decline for THAI to be slower than peers given its premium services and moderate competition on its direct European routes, which account for one third of ticket income,” he said.

The airline is likely to have a higher fleet utilisation rate compared to full-service peers as Bangkok airports have started to expand flight connectivity. Besides, THAI is growing partnerships with strategic codeshare partners such as Turkish Airlines, he said.