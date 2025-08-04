Tariff update anticipated within days

Listen to this article

Milled rice is seen before being distributed to exporters at a rice mill, as Thai rice farmers face pressure following the imposition of tariffs, in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, April 18, 2025. REUTERS

Thailand plans to release a joint statement regarding the US tariffs this week, according to a source from the Ministry of Commerce.

Chantawit Tantasith, deputy commerce minister, said the tariff negotiations are ongoing, and Thailand needs to address critical issues such as rules of origin and regional value content to ensure Thai businesses can fully benefit and adapt without facing significant impacts.

“The ministry is dedicated to revising regulations to align with US standards while supporting Thai entrepreneurs in their adaptation efforts. We are focused on diversifying our markets to create further export opportunities, while keeping our primary markets like the US,” said Mr Chantawit.

Regarding the tariff agreement’s specifics, Mr Chantawit said a special cabinet meeting on Aug 1 approved the deal in principle.

He said an official announcement from the United States Trade Representative (USTR) is expected soon. Once this announcement is made, Thailand will initiate its internal legal processes, engaging all stakeholders to determine the country’s international trade direction.

A high-ranking source from the ministry said Thailand is now awaiting a formal notice from the USTR. This notice will initiate the process of crafting a joint statement from both nations, which may be disseminated through official websites or press releases.

The technical discussions are set to begin following the release of the joint statement, potentially this week. These negotiations are expected to last between three months and a year, depending on the specific product category.

Once negotiations are finalised, the outcomes will be presented to the cabinet before the agreement can be formally signed.

The source said the current negotiation outcomes are not legally binding. They will come into effect once both parties sign the agreement, and parliamentary approval in Thailand will be required prior to signing.

In terms of import duties, Thailand is expected to reduce tariffs to 0% for around 90% of the product list, which includes more than 10,000 items from the US. Until the agreement is officially signed, existing import tariff rates will be applied, the source said.

According to the source, Thailand currently imposes average tariffs of 3% on US products while the US applies an average tariff of 19% on Thai imports.

The source said Thailand is preparing to open its markets to imports of pork and beef, excluding offal.

There will be further discussions on pork imports, particularly a potential revision of the rules on Beta-agonist growth promoters.