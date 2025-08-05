Panel to add new rights, perks to ease impact of GMT

Listen to this article

The Commission on the National Competitiveness Enhancement for Targeted Industries Policies has resolved to add new rights and investment incentives, including tax credit refunds, to a law now being amended to ease the impact of the government's adoption of the global minimum tax (GMT).

The GMT, introduced by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), requires large multinational corporations, with a consolidated group revenue above €750 million, to pay a minimum tax rate of 15% worldwide in the countries in which they operate.

This caused the Board of Investment (BoI), the secretariat of the commission, to find measures to help affected foreign investors. The move led to the commission's approval for an amendment to the 2017 National Competitiveness Enhancement for Targeted Industries Act, so it includes new tax incentives.

The cabinet will be then asked to give a final say to the amendment.

The Revenue Department will also in parallel adjust tax regulations to allow the implementation of the changes in compliance with the OECD's qualified refundable tax credits (QRTCs).

"These changes to the legislative and regulatory framework are significant steps in building confidence among global investors," said Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the BoI.

QRTCs will be provided to promoted companies for investment or expenditure in areas such as research and development, advanced skills development, production efficiency improvement and sustainable investment, to enhance their competitiveness.

These tax credits can be used to deduct various tax payments, or, if promoted companies have remaining tax credits, they can also claim cash refunds that will provide liquidity for business development.

"The new global tax competition rules present a significant opportunity to attract quality investments to enhance our R&D capabilities, develop a qualified workforce and create an ecosystem conducive for tech investment in the country," said Mr Narit.

Since Jan 1, when the GMT was enforced, the BoI revisited its policies to mitigate the new regulation's impact on investments.

It is expected that around 1,500 companies investing in Thailand are likely to be affected by the GMT, the majority of which are foreign companies, with some 100 Thai companies also affected.