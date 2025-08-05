K-Asset set to hit AUM target as inflows surge

K-Asset exeutive chairman Win Phromphaet, third left (front row), said ESG has been integrated into every economic sector, including agriculture, as the asset manager took a group of journalists to visit a rice farming in Suphan Buri.

Kasikorn Asset Management (K-Asset) has maintained a three-year target of achieving 2 trillion baht in assets under management (AUM), retaining its position as the top player in mutual funds and leader in the emerging trend of sustainable investment.

So far this year, K-Asset has seen over 50 billion baht in net fund inflows, driving a 7% increase in total AUM to about 1.7 trillion baht, said executive chairman Win Phromphaet.

Remarkably, this accounts for nearly half of the entire mutual fund industry's net inflows, which have grown just 1% industrywide. Most of this growth has been fuelled by demand for fixed income funds, in line with expectations of interest rate cuts, he said.

"K-Asset remains confident of reaching its AUM target of 2 trillion baht within the next three years, with sustainable investing emerging as a critical growth driver," Mr Win added.

According to Mr Win, K-Asset is reinforcing its position as Thailand's leading asset manager in sustainable investment, and is gaining increasing attention amid ongoing market volatility. The strategy focuses on using deep insights to drive tangible, long-term economic, social, and environmental outcomes.

This commitment is reflected in both its investment strategy and internal operations, positioning the company as a key driver in advancing Thailand's environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment landscape to global standards, he noted.

K-Asset's sustainability strategy is built on four core pillars of offering trusted ESG-aligned investment solutions; strengthening ESG integration and active ownership; leading in governance and transparency; and committing to net-zero emissions across its operations and portfolios.

"These principles guide not only product development but also operational decisions, reinforcing our role in shaping a more sustainable financial future," Mr Win said.

In 2024, the firm successfully reduced its diesel consumption by more than 2,000 litres, representing a 41% drop from the previous year, and plans to transition its vehicle fleet entirely to electric vehicles within five years.

The company has also achieved carbon neutrality in its electricity use through the purchase of renewable energy certificates and has improved internal waste management by cutting total waste by over 20% and landfill waste by 52%.

K-Asset is also deeply engaged in promoting sustainable investment on a national level. It has developed the K-Target Net Zero Fund, which invests in companies with clear strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Today, K-Asset holds the top market share in both ESG and sustainable and responsible investing (SRI) funds in Thailand. It manages over 32 billion baht in ESG funds and 30.9 billion baht in SRI funds, accounting for 28.8% and 37.3% of the market, respectively.

Key flagship products include K-TNZ-ThaiESG, the largest ThaiESG equity fund valued at more than 2.98 billion baht, and the first and only fund in Thailand dedicated to the net-zero goal.

K-ESGSI-ThaiESG is the largest ESG sovereign bond fund, with over 6.27 billion baht in assets. Its K-CHANGE is the largest international ESG equity fund in Thailand, valued at more than 15 billion baht as of June 30, 2025.