NT vows 'smooth transition'

Listen to this article

NT is committed to a smooth transition of its mobile phone service following the expiration of its rights over the 850MHz, 2100MHz and 2300MHz bands on Aug 4.

National Telecom (NT) is committed to a smooth transition of its mobile phone service following the expiration of its rights over the 850MHz, 2100MHz and 2300MHz bands on Aug 4.

The state agency earlier operated the three bands under partnership agreements with private telecom operators.

Sutisak Tantayotin, deputy secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), said the NBTC has acknowledged that NT has continued to migrate its more than 2 million mobile phone subscribers from the three expired bands to its existing 700MHz network.

However, there are some groups of SIM cards used to enable device-to-device connectivity such as GPS, route tracking systems or even ATMs that will require NT to soon propose an updated migration procedure to the NBTC.

The proposal must include details of the compensation NT would have to offer to users of such SIM cards who are affected by this transition period.

Mr Sutisak said NT has informed the NBTC that the company now provides its mobile service through its existing 700MHz network nationwide and through network roaming deals with private telecom operators in the areas that its 700MHz network does not cover.

In May, NT disclosed that its total mobile phone service had 1.4 million active users, of which 800,000 are on the 700MHz network.

NT was formed through the merger of state telecom agencies TOT and CAT Telecom in 2021.

Prior to the merger, TOT partnered with Advanced Info Service to provide a mobile phone service on TOT's 2100MHz band.

TOT also partnered with Total Access Communication (dtac) on TOT's 2300MHz band.

CAT partnered with True Move H Universal Communication on CAT's 850MHz band.

True and dtac merged to become True in early 2023.