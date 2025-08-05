Bombed PTT station to get compensation

Listen to this article

Ms Kamonrat (second left) lodges a complaint with Col Fuengwichu Aniruttheva, assistant to the energy minister (centre), requesting the government assess the damage and compensation issue, after the recent deadly attack on her PTT petrol station in Si Sa Ket.

Insurance companies cannot cite war as a reason for refusing to pay compensation to the owner of a PTT petrol station in Si Sa Ket, which was struck by a Cambodian rocket late last month, says the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC).

The clarification was made on Monday after Kamonrat Phonsettalert, who runs a PTT Station in Ban Phue in Kantharalak district, lodged a complaint with the Energy Ministry, demanding help and fair treatment.

She said earlier that her business was insured by two companies, but the first excludes coverage for damage caused by armed conflict, whether directly or indirectly, while the second insurer only partially covers structural damage.

"The event was not an act of war because there was no invasion of a territory. It was the result of a conflict," said Kananusorn Thiangtrakul, the OIC's assistant secretary-general for the benefit protection division.

Executives from insurance companies recently discussed this issue and agreed that this was not an act of war, so compensation could not be denied, he said.

Compensation for property damage, injury and death must be paid to Ms Kamonrat and the families of the victims.

The filling station is still being inspected by military officers who are searching for unexploded devices within the compound. They expect to allow the owner to thoroughly assess the damage soon for compensation, said Mr Kananusorn.

The process of assessing the damage should take 15 days, followed by consideration on compensation by insurance companies for 15 days. The payment period will take another 15 days.

The attack that took place on July 24, which killed eight people and injured 13 others, should incur at least 14 million baht in damages, Ms Kamonrat said earlier.

The event forced the closure of the station for at least two months, while more than 50 employees face uncertain prospects when it comes to income, according to media reports, citing Ms Kamonrat.

PTT Oil and Retail Business, which operates the PTT station and has other investors running filling facilities under contracts, will consider loss and compensation issues once the army completes its inspection, said an official who requested anonymity.