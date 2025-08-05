True IDC lands Alibaba Cloud deal

Mr Liu, left, and Mr Tanawat shake hands during the companies' strategic partnership announcement.

True Internet Data Center Co Ltd (True IDC), a local data centre and cloud services provider under Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), has been appointed the authorised distributor and managed services provider (MSP) of Alibaba Cloud in Thailand.

This strategic partnership aims to strengthen Thailand's digital infrastructure and support local organisations in their transition to the AI and cloud era, while also contributing to the robust growth of the country's digital economy.

Thailand's public cloud market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 23.6% between 2025 and 2030, reaching a total market value of US$8.51 billion by 2030.

"This collaboration with Alibaba Cloud marks a significant milestone for True IDC in enhancing Thailand's digital capabilities," said Tanawat Konsombat, head of technology at True IDC.

In its new roles as both a distributor and comprehensive MSP, True IDC will play a key part in expanding access to Alibaba Cloud's world-class technologies for businesses across all industries in Thailand.

The company will also foster a thriving digital ecosystem that promotes knowledge sharing, skills development and end-to-end cloud service delivery, he added.

These services include strategic consultation, cloud architecture design, planning, system deployment, ongoing operations management in accordance with international standards, and the establishment of a strong domestic technology partner network.

True IDC is committed to helping Thai enterprises maximise the benefits of cloud adoption in terms of operational efficiency, cost control, cybersecurity, IT talent gap mitigation, simplified system management, regulatory compliance and sustainable digital business operations.

"Teaming up with Alibaba Cloud will primarily support key industry sectors such as retail, e-commerce, fintech, healthcare and logistics," said Mr Tanawat.

In May CP Group announced a strategic partnership with Global Infrastructure Partners, a part of BlackRock, and True IDC, to elevate Thailand's digital infrastructure to world-class standards, supporting the rapid growth of AI and cloud computing and helping to drive Thailand to become Asean's leading digital economy hub.

According to True IDC, over the next 3-5 years, it plans to exponentially grow investment in data centre business, targeting the deployment of over $1 billion in capital.

In May, True IDC officially launched Thailand's first AI hyperscale data centre, reinforcing its commitment to advancing the nation's digital infrastructure to support the new economy.

Edward Liu, director of independent software vendor business development for the South Pacific Region & Japan at Alibaba Cloud, said this collaboration with True ID represents a pivotal step in establishing a solid technological foundation for the nation.

It will enable both the public and private sectors to access end-to-end cloud services -- from global technology enablement and IT strategic planning to professional operations and talent development -- under a robust partner ecosystem.

Ultimately, the partnership aims to enhance industry-wide competitiveness and fuel the growth of Thailand's digital economy, paving the way for the country to emerge as a digital hub within Asean in the near future.

Alibaba recently launched the Qwen3-Coder, its most advanced agentic AI coding model to date.

Designed for high-performance software development, the Qwen3-Coder excels in agentic AI coding tasks, from generating new codes and managing complex coding workflows to debugging across entire codebases.