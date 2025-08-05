TAT sees hope in winter flight prospects

A Thai massage demonstration that aligns with Islamic traditions and culture. Health and wellness is a segment from the Middle East market offering great potential. Somchai Poomlard

The 1-million target set for the Middle East and African markets this year remains challenging due to geopolitical conflicts, but Thailand still has opportunities from new flight openings this winter, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Hatsanai Chaisri, marketing manager for the Middle East and Africa at TAT's Dubai office, said growth in the Middle East market has been slow, particularly among family groups and first-time visitors.

They are hesitant to travel abroad due to geopolitical uncertainty in the region, as well as the 12-day war between Israel and Iran, which took place in June, even though it ended with a ceasefire, said Mr Hatsanai.

He said the agency expects travel momentum to rebound in August, which aligns with the school break for summer -- a high season for the market.

TAT Dubai is responsible for marketing in 13 Middle East and nine African markets, mostly in North Africa, along with South Africa.

Prior to the 12-day war, arrivals from the market had strongly increased since the beginning of the year, but growth has weakened with a year-on-year increase of roughly 2%.

As of July 27, the markets under the TAT Dubai office tallied 497,697, growing 2.22% year-on-year.

To achieve the 1-million target set for the TAT's Dubai office, it must secure at least 11% growth year-on-year in 2025, he said.

Key drivers include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, which are expected to generate 243,000, 181,000 and 118,030 arrivals, respectively, this year.

Mr Hatsanai said a strong flight recovery of over 95% compared to the level recorded prior to the pandemic could also be a crucial factor.

Currently, 11 airlines operate direct flights between the region and Thailand, serving roughly 231 flights per week and 288,380 seats per month.

There are three new flights scheduled for this winter, namely Abu Dhabi-Krabi and Abu Dhabi-Chiang Mai via Etihad, and Sharjah-Krabi via Air Arabia.

Typically, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market accounts for 70% of overall arrivals from the region each year, said Mr Hatsanai.

Major segments are families and millennials, with high average spending of 9,600 baht a day or more than 100,000 baht a trip.

They mostly choose five-star or luxury hotels and enjoy shopping, beaches and nature, as well as health and medical tourism.

A decisive factor is halal-friendly trips offering halal food, prayer facilities and exclusive programmes or privacy options, such as private pool villas and VIP airport transfers, he said.

As the outbound market among GCC countries is forecast to grow by 7% annually over the next five years, tourism operators are urged to adapt to changing behaviour.

They have started using AI to plan their trips and are gravitating towards sustainable travel.

Providing content and advertisements in Arabic is recommended for Thai operators, as they have higher click-through rates than English.

Next month, the TAT will host the Middle East Trade Meet in Bangkok and Koh Samui, and organise a luxury roadshow to Kuwait and Bahrain in November.

Next year, one of its flagship projects is Wellness Escapes in Amazing Thailand, targeting the Saudi Arabia and Oman markets in particular.

Opportunities in other markets include Morocco, with a population of over 38 million. Arrivals surged after visa requirements were lifted for this market last year. A large portion of them are honeymooners.

However, growth in some countries remains challenging due to sluggish economies and devalued currencies, such as Iran and Egypt.