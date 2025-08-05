Epson unit upbeat on large format printing market

Despite the challenging economy, Epson (Thailand) Co Ltd still sees an opportunity in the large format printing market in Thailand thanks to the ongoing digital transformation in the country and demand for indoor signage.

"We acknowledge the unfavourable economic conditions that have resulted in cautious spending among organisations. However, the shift from analog to digital transformation continues," said Yunyong Muneemongkoltorn, managing director of Epson (Thailand).

The company is targeting the segments of top tier signage displays and decorative pieces. These customer groups include luxury brands that require high quality prints such as cosmetic brands that have outlets in department stores.

In 2024, Epson Thailand successfully maintained its leadership in the large format printer segment by gaining a 28% market share.

The company continues to empower customers by offering an end-to-end ecosystem that integrates hardware, software, services, and business models, Mr Yunyong added.

Its customer base ranges from textile manufacturers and print service providers to designers, brand owners, and emerging entrepreneurs.

To reinforce its leadership in the signage printing area, Epson has launched three new 64-inch eco-solvent printers.

They include the flagship SC-S9130 model, featuring an 11-colour ink set, along with a new green ink that significantly expands the range of colours. This innovation delivers vibrant, true-to-life output for premium applications such as luxury brand posters, vehicle wraps, cosmetic labels, and fine art prints.

The SC-S8130 model supports six-colour printing and is equipped with a Hot Swap function, allowing ink replacement during operation for users who demand both speed and colour accuracy.

The third model -- SC-S7130 -- has been engineered for cost efficiency, serving print service providers that focus on small volumes.

All three models are new products that have replaced old models over the past nine years, with the aim of attracting both new and existing customers.

Mr Yunyong said there are rival Chinese printer manufacturers in the market, but Epson's printers offer a high level of print quality, ease of use, are environmental friendly, low maintenance and provide quality assurance for a period of three years.

He said the overall large-format printer segment in Thailand is expected to grow around 8% this year, but it will no longer reach the double-digit growth level as it did previously, due to economic headwinds.

"We are aware of the challenges in the second half of the year from the potential effects of the US's reciprocal tariff policy," he said.

He added that the company has monitored sales closely and cautiously managed its inventory.