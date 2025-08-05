Senior Com banking on regional expansion

Listen to this article

Ms Supicha sees an opportunity to expand Senior Com's car distribution software business overseas in line with the growth of the EV industry.

Car distribution software developer Senior Com is planning to expand its business into Southeast Asian countries, taking advantage of growth in the electric vehicle (EV) market and greater adoption of digital technology to enhance business performance.

Strengthening the company's position as a software solution provider in Thailand will be carried out in tandem with a plan to develop the business in new target markets, notably Vietnam and Malaysia, said Supicha Ungaree, chief executive of Senior Com.

She said she believes the EV industry in Thailand's neighbouring countries has the potential to grow, leading to higher demand for tools and know-how to better manage car sales.

"We are seeking an opportunity to introduce our software to car dealers in these countries," said Ms Supicha.

The software, which runs on a platform called DV, helps car retailers manage daily operations and streamline work involving EV sales, services and spare parts management.

This helps car dealers save time and reduces operating costs by 10-15%, she said.

The software proves how the use of digital technology, based on cloud-native architecture, can increase entrepreneurs' competitiveness, said Ms Supicha.

Cloud-native architecture refers to an approach of running apps or software on small servers in the cloud system, a network of computers working on the internet to store and manage data.

In Thailand, battery EV (BEV) sales are expected to reach 100,000 units this year, exceeding the target of 80,000 units, thanks to attractive prices and sales promotion campaigns, said Surapong Paisitpatanapong, vice-chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries and spokesman for its Automotive Industry Club.

During the first half of this year, domestic sales of BEVs soared by 61% year-on-year to 54,084, representing a nearly 18% market share in the passenger car category.

Sales of internal combustion engine-powered cars, which commanded a 24% market share, fell by 12% to 72,512 units during the first half.

Under the "30@30" policy, Thailand expects EVs to represent at least 30% of total auto production by 2030, comprising 725,000 zero-emission cars, 675,000 electric motorcycles, and 34,000 electric buses and trucks.