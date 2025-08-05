Thailand records 6.56% drop in foreign tourists

Listen to this article

Tourists walk outside the wall of the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, or Wat Phra Kaew, in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok, in June 2025. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand's foreign tourist arrivals from Jan 1 to Aug 3 fell 6.56% from the same period a year earlier, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported on Tuesday.

There were about 19.57 million foreign visitors during the period, the ministry said in a statement. China was the largest source market with 2.73 million visitors.

Last week, the Finance Ministry cut its forecast for foreign tourist arrivals this year to 34.5 million from 36.5 million. There was a record of nearly 40 million visitors in 2019, before the coronavirus (Covid) pandemic.

Thailand's foreign tourist arrivals from Jan 1 to June 29 fell 4.56% from the same period a year earlier.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) reported this week that the 1-million target set for the Middle East and African markets this year remains challenging due to geopolitical conflicts, but the country still has opportunities from new flight openings this winter.