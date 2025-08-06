Tariff to reduce 2026 exports by B275bn

Listen to this article

Trucks deliver containers to Laem Chabang port in Chon Buri last year. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

Thai exports are projected to dip by roughly 275 billion baht in value next year, or 1.48% of GDP as a result of the US's 19% reciprocal tariff, according to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).

Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the UTCC, said the US tariff policy is projected to impact Thailand's exports by 115 billion baht over the next five months, potentially leading to a GDP contraction of 0.62 percentage points.

This projection includes an estimated loss of 107 billion baht from the tariff hike, with an indirect impact via global supply chains causing a loss of 27 billion baht.

Meanwhile, Thailand could gain 18.9 billion baht from trade diversion, according to the UTCC.

The university maintained its GDP growth projection at 1.5-2%, with a midpoint of 1.7%.

For next year, export revenue losses are projected to reach 275 billion baht, accounting for 1.48% of GDP. This figure includes an estimated direct loss of 256 billion baht due to tariff increases, and a negative indirect impact via global supply chains of 64.7 billion baht.

The possible gain from trade diversion is estimated at 45.3 billion baht.

The UTCC's study identified sectors particularly vulnerable to the tariff as electrical and electronic equipment, machinery and parts, and rubber products, primarily due to their substantial market share in the US and their dependence on that market.

However, a comparison of Thailand's top 10 exports to the US reveals it is not at a significant disadvantage to competitors, as it faces similar tariff levels to those of Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Cambodia.

Regional countries enjoying lower tariffs than Thailand include Singapore at 10%, and Japan and South Korea at 15%. This tariff difference gives them an advantage for advanced integrated circuit boards, advanced chemical products, advanced semiconductors, advanced machinery and industrial equipment.

Nations facing steeper tariffs than Thailand are Vietnam, Taiwan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at 20%, India and Brunei at 25%, Laos and Myanmar at 40% and China at 51%.

This tariff gap offers an opportunity for Thailand to expand its share in the US market in sectors such as electrical equipment, electronics, machinery, computers, furniture and miscellaneous goods, according to UTCC.

To address these challenges, the university proposed six policy recommendations for the government: providing support for affected industries; enhancing enforcement of rules of origin; diversifying export markets; attracting high-value foreign direct investment; stimulating domestic demand; and engaging in proactive trade diplomacy to support the country's economic growth.

The UTCC also conducted a poll on Mother's Day spending, estimating 11 billion baht this year, growth of 1.9% year-on-year.

Many respondents indicated they are not planning to travel domestically, suggesting recent stimulus measures and interest rate cuts were unable to prime the economy.