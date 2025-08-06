Influencers to get a taste of film settings

Ms Thapanee, fourth from right, and Ms Lutjens, third from left, pose with a team from Jurassic World Rebirth at a party for the film production team.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, has launched a global influencers campaign, bringing 30 influencers from around the world together to explore film locations for Jurassic World Rebirth in Phuket, Phangnga and Krabi from July 30 through Aug 3.

Director Gareth Edwards and lead actors Jonathan Bailey, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Audriana Miranda also visited Thailand to promote the film and highlight the country's potential as a leading location for film shoots.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said with "set-jetting", referring to travel inspired by film locations, gains popularity worldwide, the TAT adopted a film-led destination marketing strategy, using movies and series to promote Thai destinations by linking scenes in films or series with actual locations.

Stephanie Lutjens, senior vice-president of global marketing at Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, said she is grateful for the company's "incredible" partnership with TAT.

According to the TAT, the filming of Jurassic World Rebirth brought in more than 400 million baht and generated more than 2,200 jobs across three southern provinces, giving the region significant global exposure.

The film was shot in Thailand in June and July of 2024, with scenes shot in Krabi, Phangnga and Trang.

From Jan 1 to July 30 this year, 322 foreign film projects were shot in Thailand, generating more than 3.3 billion baht in production revenue, according to the Thailand Film Office in the Tourism Department.

Thaneth Tantipiriyakij, president of the Phuket Tourist Association, said filming in Thailand can draw attention to the country and raise awareness of its tourist destinations.

Moreover, some movie fans may be inspired to visit film locations and travel along the routes seen in movies they enjoy.

He said some locations have started promoting film tourism routes, such as those featured in Jurassic World Rebirth, which has encouraged both Thai and foreign tourists to follow these film-inspired travel routes.

Mr Thaneth said he supports the cash rebate programme for film productions, adding filming in certain locations such as national parks may still involve complicated paperwork and difficult contact procedures.

He recommended the government establish a one-stop service centre for production companies to manage all their requirements in a single place, making the filming process easier.