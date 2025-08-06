PTT sells stake in Neo Mobility Asia to MGC

Listen to this article

National oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc continues to reduce its role in the battery-powered vehicle business with the sale of its entire 50% stake in Neo Mobility Asia Co (NMA), a flagship electric vehicle (EV) business, to SET-listed auto retailer Millennium Group Corporation (Asia) (MGC).

In 2021, PTT announced a joint venture investment with MGC through Arun Plus Co, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTT, to establish NMA. The investment by the two companies was set at a ratio of 50:50.

The plan was for NMA to become the sales agent of Chinese EV brands, such as Zeekr and Xpeng.

MGC and Arun Plus wanted to drive the country to become the leading EV market in Southeast Asia during that year.

However, the slowdown in China's economy and current oversupply in the battery-powered EV market have affected EVs ecosystems.

PTT released a statement to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Aug 4, announcing the sale of its entire stake in NMA to MGC-ASIA Greentech Co, a subsidiary of MGC, with a total transaction value of 83 million baht.

Pattaralada Sa-ngasang, PTT's chief finance officer, said the sale was completed on Monday in alignment with PTT's strategic direction, which not only focuses on enhancing competitiveness in the oil and gas business, but also revisits non-oil and gas businesses to reinforce cash-flow capabilities and strengthen its long-term competitive position.

When it comes to the oil and gas sector, PTT is also suffering from overcapacity of the oil refinery and petrochemical sector across the global market and the company is currently planning to restructure this business sector.

During the period 2020 to 2022, PTT entered into the non-oil and gas business by setting up Arun Plus as a flagship EV business and Innobic Asia Co as a flagship life science and bio-based business.

In January this year, PTT decided to have its subsidiary Horizon Plus Co reduce its share in an EV manufacturing company in Thailand to 40% from 60%.

MGC chief executive Sunhavut Thamchuanviriya said the entire wholly-owned NMA is expected to benefit the future of the ecosystem.

This aligns with the company's policy of creating a mobility sector that encompasses both user experience, technology, and sustainability, in line with the company's strategy.