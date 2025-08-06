BoI gets extra B10bn to cushion blow of US tariffs

The Board of Investment's (BoI) Competitiveness Fund has received additional funding of 10 billion baht to minimise the impact of both US reciprocal tariff policies and new global minimum tax rules from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Meanwhile, the private sector says Thailand should develop its human capital through artificial intelligence (AI) literacy and AI policies that address more than privacy, such as human rights, fairness, inclusion, and guarding against discrimination in AI.

"We received an additional 10 billion baht in funding, aimed at enhancing national competitiveness and supporting industries," said BoI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi.

The funding is also to support companies affected by the OECD's global minimum tax rules and US reciprocal tariff measures, he said.

"The fund's third objective is to attract targeted industries that will enhance the nation's competitiveness, create added value domestically, facilitate technology transfer, and develop personnel," said Mr Narit.

The targeted industries include advanced semiconductors and electronics, upstream battery production, advanced digital industry, AI technology and biotechnology.

Two months earlier, new BoI measures were introduced to help entrepreneurs improve efficiency through modernisation, using modern machinery and AI, as well as shift to new industries.

In a related matter, Robert C. Fox, chairman of digital economy and ICT at the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand, said the nation has an opportunity to focus on its strengths and shore up competitiveness in innovation as it learns how to become an attractive destination for investment and trading partners.

To establish itself as a digital hub, he said Thailand must address challenges such as removing unwanted and unnecessary regulations, particularly concerning work permits and visa restrictions for foreigners.

Improving the availability of skills and talent in technology, strengthening education systems, and recognising foreign skills are crucial steps for Thailand to solidify its position in the region, said Mr Fox.

"There is a global competition for both skills and capital, making it essential for Thailand to become more attractive to both in order to foster growth," he said.

There are many regulations regarding work permits and visa restrictions for foreigners considering working here, said Mr Fox.

Compared with regional peers such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore, Thailand has a weak rating in terms of startups and innovation, indicating a need for substantial efforts to improve innovation and the availability of capital, he said.

Recently Sigve Brekke, group chief executive of True Corporation, told a Bangkok Post forum that Thailand should maximise its competitive advantages by having high-quality data that is structured, integrated, and usable across sectors to unlock productivity.

With unified data, businesses and governments can better serve citizens and optimise logistics.

"Enhancing productivity starts with getting data right," said Mr Brekke.

AI literacy should be part of the curriculum as early as middle school, before high school and university, while upskilling the workforce is critical, he said.

"Governments need to establish clear AI policies that address data storage, access control, and foster innovation. Crucially, regulations must extend beyond data privacy to ensure human rights, fairness and inclusion, and that guard against discrimination in AI and machine learning systems through human-centred design," said Mr Brekke.