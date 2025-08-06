KTB, MRTA team up for transport payment card

Mr Gardphajon, second from left, and Mr Tawatchai, second from right, showcase the Mangmoom EMV Card.

Krungthai Bank (KTB) has partnered with Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) to launch the Mang-moom EMV Card, a chip-based contactless card for fare payments across all MRT lines.

The partners introduced the card yesterday, which can also be used for retail purchases, offering consumers greater convenience.

According to Gardphajon Udom- dhammabhakdi, the MRTA governor, the card lets passengers pay fares across all MRT lines using EMV contactless technology, including for the Purple, Blue, Pink, Yellow and Red lines. The service begins this month and expands to include the Airport Rail Link in October.

"This partnership aims to improve quality of life by connecting transport infrastructure with financial services, making access more convenient, faster, and more secure, while supporting sustainable living," said Mr Gardphajon.

The card is considered an upgrade of the existing MRT Plus card, eliminating the need for separate cards for each rail line.

Tawatchai Cheevanon, chief product and business solutions officer at KTB, said the initiative seamlessly integrates public transport with financial services, in line with MRTA's mission to modernise the mass transit system and KTB's strategy to develop a mass transit ecosystem -- one of the bank's five focus areas.

The Mangmoom EMV Card also supports the government's 20-baht flat fare policy, according to KTB. Users can register for this benefit through designated government applications.

Individuals can apply for the card at MRT Purple Line ticket offices or register online through Pao Tang Pay on the Pao Tang app, without additional identity verification or know-your-customer procedures.

The card has an initial price of 50 baht with no annual fees and can be delivered nationwide.

Distribution began on Aug 1. Users can manage their cards through Pao Tang Pay.

The card offers value by combining transit and payment functions in a single card for cashless payments, providing various benefits and privileges at merchants that accept Visa or Mastercard, noted the partners.