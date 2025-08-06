Bands sought for state phone service

Listen to this article

A cabinet resolution has directed the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to discuss the allocation of an additional spectrum band to National Telecom (NT) to provide a mobile phone service to the public and state agencies.

State enterprise NT conducted a feasibility study on what spectrum bands it wants to use for such missions, said president Col Sanpachai Huvanandana.

The cabinet issued the resolution in 2021 when TOT and CAT Telecom merged to become NT.

The feasibility study focused on reasons to utilise any bands for state or public use, especially in terms of operational costs and devices, or signal transmission support -- factors that directly impact service pricing.

The cabinet's resolution aims to support NT operations after Aug 4 this year when its rights to three spectrum bands expire: 850 megahertz, 2100MHz and 2300MHz.

The state enterprise provides mobile phone service on the three bands under a partnership with private operators.

After Aug 4, NT must return the bands to the regulator and will be left with the 700MHz band, which it obtained in a 2020 auction.

Last month, NBTC held a spectrum licence auction for the 850MHz, 1500MHz, 2100MHz and 2300MHz bands.

Advanced Wireless Network, a subsidiary of Advanced Info Service, and True Move H Universal Communication, a subsidiary of True Corporation, were the only two qualified bidders in the auction.

AWN grabbed 30MHz bandwidth of 2100MHz by tabling a bid of 14.8 billion baht, while TUC bagged 20MHz of 1500MHz and 70 MHz of 2300MHz with a combined offer of 26.4 billion baht. Neither entity bid for the 850MHz band.

Col Sanpachai said the 850MHz band is a focused band for NT.

However, the study found at the initial stage that the signal transmission and device cost for using the 850MHz band might be high enough to cause difficulties for NT when providing the service to public or state units.

Col Sanpachai said that to ensure the viability of providing the service on an additional spectrum, NT should have reasonable figures to support its investment decision as well as the demands of service committed by the state units.

NBTC commissioner AM Thanapant Raicharoen said he mentioned the spectrum allocation for NT at the latest NBTC board meeting.

However, he said it was too early to conclude which band will be allocated to NT free of charge. The regulator is awaiting NT's final proposal.

"There are some vacant spectrum bands that could be allocated to NT," said AM Thanapant.

Previously, Col Sanpachai told the Bangkok Post that NT prefers middle bands as it could efficiently boost its service offering capability.

The middle bands are those between 1000MHz and 6000MHz.

State agencies' demand for smart solutions has increased, in accordance with their digital transformation process.

If NBTC allocates some bands to NT for providing smart solutions to those state agencies, it will be able to create services at a cost-effective price, Col Sanpachai added.