Major Thai workforce trends in 2025

Employers in Thailand are adjusting their strategies and structures to cope with economic conditions, focusing on flexibility, compensation, and the use of AI and AI-related skills in recruitment, according to the online job platform Jobsdb by SEEK.

The Hiring, Compensation & Benefits (HCB) Report 2025 identified three key transitions in the Thai labour market that organisations should not overlook, according to Jobsdb:

The increasing shift towards flexible employment models

Changes in employee benefits to enhance quality of life, and

The rising importance of AI skills, which are rapidly becoming foundational capabilities for the modern workforce.

The findings are based on an in-depth survey of 702 employers across Thailand, between September and October 2024. The survey covers businesses of all sizes across nearly every industry, aiming to identify critical labour market changes and equip Thai businesses with strategic insights to adapt confidently in the fast-evolving world of work.

"Our latest findings reflect a crucial turning point in Thailand's labour market," said Duangporn Promon, managing director of Jobsdb by SEEK Thailand. "In 2024, many companies undertook internal restructuring to manage economic pressures by reducing costs, simplifying operations and improving overall efficiency.

"Full-time permanent employees were the most affected, particularly in accounting, HR, marketing, customer service and manufacturing roles. However, the 2025 HCB Report points to a promising recovery, with over 53% of employers planning to hire at least one full-time position in the first half of the year."

Many organisations, she said, are increasingly adopting part-time and contract employment strategies to cope with uncertainty and improve business flexibility. The findings reveal that:

Part-time permanent positions in large organisations (over 100 employees) increased from 20% to 42%;

Contract part-time positions rose from 19% to 28%.

For small and medium-sized enterprises, the shift towards flexible employment is following a similar trend. While certain job functions have been impacted, the overall Thai labour market remains strong, with the national unemployment rate staying as low as 1%.

Roles that continue to see high hiring demand include administrative and HR positions, accounting and business-to-business salespersons.

EMPLOYEE VALUE

"Modern organisations are placing increasing importance on their employee value proposition [EVP], with a focus on enhancing employee well-being across physical, mental and family dimensions," said Ms Duangporn.

"In 2025, we are observing a clear shift towards more comprehensive benefit offerings including additional types of leave such as birthday leave, paternity leave to support childcare, and family care leave, each reporting a 15% increase."

Ms Duangporn said many companies are also expanding family-oriented benefits such as providing nursing rooms in the workplace and education allowances. These measures not only improve employees' quality of life but also serve as an effective strategy to strengthen employee engagement and retention.

In terms of compensation, 85% of surveyed organisations indicated they have increased salaries to keep up with inflation, while 84% reported providing bonuses averaging two months' salary to maintain employees' morale during ongoing economic fluctuations.

AI A NECESSITY

Although the adoption of AI technologies in recruitment processes is still in its early stages, the report indicates that AI-related skills are becoming a key criterion in hiring decisions. According to the report, 65% of organisations now consider AI competency during job interviews, while 26% believe that these skills are critical in the modern workplace.

Assessment methods for AI skills typically include direct interviews (51%), portfolio reviews (42%) and specialised tests (33%). Additionally, 34% of organisations have already begun using AI tools to draft job postings and screen applications. This reflects a growing trend where AI is no longer just a tool for tech roles but is increasingly recognised as a foundational skill required across industries.

"2025 marks a year of strategic transformation and organisational restructuring," said Ms Duangporn. "In response to the fast-evolving labour landscape, companies in Thailand are accelerating efforts to meet the expectations of the modern workforce through more flexible employment models, holistic employee benefits and the integration of AI as a new standard in hiring criteria."

Preparing for these emerging trends is no longer optional -- it's a strategic imperative for organisations aiming to remain competitive and resilient in the long term, she said.

As the country's largest online job platform, Jobsdb is committed to bridging the gap between employers and job seekers to support a more sustainable and high-quality labour market, she added.