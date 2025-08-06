Kitipong wins another term as SET chairman

Lawyer Kitipong Urapeepatanapong, who was reappointed chairman of the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Aug 5, is now serving in his fifth term as a SET governor. (Photo supplied)

Kitipong Urapeepatanapong has been re-elected chairman of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) for another term, effective Aug 5.

The SET board of governors held a special meeting on Tuesday and resolved to reappoint Mr Kitipong, who it said possesses extensive knowledge and experience in the financial and capital markets along with exceptional legal expertise.

He has served as a SET governor across multiple terms during various periods since 2014, with this appointment representing his fifth governorship term.

During his last tenure as chairman, Mr Kitipong spearheaded pivotal initiatives and transformations, including the enhancement and establishment of regulatory frameworks for trading supervision and investor protection, and expanding access to capital market financing for family businesses.

Other achievements include modernising the bourse’s operations through the integration of artificial intelligence to advance capital market development, and the implementation of the Jump+ programme to drive value creation among Thai listed companies.

He also strengthened corporate governance and transparency, while promoting strong inter-agency cooperation in legal enforcement processes to build trust and confidence in the Thai capital market.

Mr Kitipong holds a bachelor’s degree in law from Chulalongkorn University, and master’s degrees in law from Chulalongkorn and the University of British Columbia, as well as an honorary doctorate in law from Hatyai University.

He holds key positions at many prestigious public and private organisations.

The SET board consists of 11 governors, including Mr Kitipong as chairman and Pichet Sithi-Amnuai as vice-chair.

The other governors are: Komkrit Kietduriyakul, Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn, Penchun Jarikasem, Rawin Boonyanusasna, Somchai Lertsutiwong, Thanapisal Koohapremkit, ML Thongmakut Thongyai, Varah Sucharitakul and SET president Asadej Kongsiri.