Thai-US talks to clarify tariff rules

Agreement will be presented to parliament once details are settled, says minister

Deputy Commerce Minister Chantawit Tantasith, centre, holds a conversation with American businessmen during the recent visit to Washington by the Thai trade negotiating team. (Photo supplied)

Thailand will have detailed discussions with the United States regarding their new tariff agreement this month, according to Chantawit Tantasith, a deputy commerce minister.

“The Office of the US Trade Representative informed Thailand that the US will resume detailed negotiations with us in late August to September, aiming to reach an agreement on the details of the reciprocal tariff text,” he said on Wednesday.

Following these negotiations, the agreement will be presented to parliament for approval, said Mr Chantawit.

He said the 19% tariff rate on Thai goods, which takes effect on Thursday, is positive as it helps Thai entrepreneurs to maintain their competitiveness.

The rate, markedly lower than the 36% initially set by Washington, was announced after the Thai government agreed to eliminate import duties on more than 10,000 items imported from the US.

Local content

A major challenge still facing Thailand and its neighbours is agreeing on minimum local content levels, as Washington is taking a hard line on goods transshipped through other countries. In the case of Southeast Asia, that usually means products originating in China.

The next step will be for Thai businesses to align with the principles of regional value content (RVC) and rules of origin to secure continued trade benefits.

Mr Chantawit said further negotiations will delve into aspects such as market access, non-tariff barriers and product-specific tariff rates.

Regarding the RVC negotiations, he said Thailand needs clearer communication from the US about its approach, as there is uncertainty about whether the US will allow bilateral discussions or if it plans to set RVC criteria unilaterally for Thailand.

Washington might issue RVC criteria directly, but they could be tailored for specific countries or applied regionally, said Mr Chantawit.

Once Thailand receives definitive information on the RVC, he said authorities can evaluate the benefits and drawbacks for Thai businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.

Mr Chantawit said the International Institute for Trade and Development would oversee this matter, developing plans to gather feedback from both small and large businesses to assess the expected impact, necessary adaptations and support needed from the government.

“The outcomes of the negotiations must be balanced and ensure maximum benefits for Thailand,” he said.

“We have to consider the effects on all stakeholders before signing the agreement.”

The ministry on Thursday will open a one-stop service centre at the Export Promotion Center on Ratchadaphisek Road in Bangkok to help entrepreneurs in adapting to new regulations and to navigate global competition.