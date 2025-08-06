Eastern Economic Corridor water quality to be improved

Raw water from the Dok Krai reservoir in Rayong province is supplied by Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Plc (East Water) to factories in the Eastern Economic Corridor area. (Photo: East Water)

The Royal Irrigation Department has launched a pilot project to enhance water quality in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) to ensure water security for new industry and agriculture in Thailand’s eastern provinces.

The department on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding on water quality management with Chulalongkorn University and the National Science and Technology Development Agency to enhance the department’s capacity to provide better quality of water.

The discovery in 2019 of heavy metal contamination in the Jone reservoir in Chachoengsao, which is part of the EEC, spured a clean-up effort and underlined the importance of improving water quality.

The EEC not only requires a significant amount of raw water, but also high-quality water free from contamination, said Suriyapon Nuchanong, chief of the Royal Irrigation Department.

Preeyaporn Suwannaket, head of the Department of Pollution Control, said water safety is also a concern. The department has introduced a new safety level of microplastics in seawater. More benchmarks to measure water safety will be included to make sure the public has access to water that is free from contaminants.