Phumtham upbeat about foreign investment

Businesses in key strategic sectors are helping create more skilled jobs, says acting PM

Printed circuit board manufacturing equipment at the Well Tek Electronics factory in Ayutthaya. (Photo: Board of Investment)

Thailand has attracted some 550 billion baht in foreign direct investment over the past two years, with 31 leading international companies establishing or expanding operations in the country and creating more than 53,000 jobs, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Wednesday.

Speaking after a meeting with executives from the companies at Government House, Mr Phumtham said they represent strategic industries including semiconductors, electronics, electric vehicles, data centres, and bio-circular-green (BCG) economy-driven ventures.

The meeting was held to exchange views and reaffirm investor confidence in Thailand’s long-term prospects, particularly in light of the challenges posed by the new 19% tariff on imports of Thai goods to the United States, he said.

Mr Phumtham said the government’s investment promotion efforts have generated not only economic gains through job creation and capital inflows but also broader benefits, including technology transfer and collaboration between the private sector and education outlets.

These partnerships are helping to train skilled workers for high-tech industries such as semiconductor production, printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing and electric mobility, he said.

He added that similar knowledge transfer has benefited the agricultural sector, where improved farming practices and compliance with international standards are boosting Thailand’s export potential.

As part of the government’s skills development strategy, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Office of the Vocational Education Commission, the Board of Investment, and six global PCB manufacturers — including the world’s second-largest company in the field, he said.

The agreement is expected to create 1,880 jobs immediately, with employment projected to exceed 3,000 positions within five years, he said.