Forward bookings dip amid border row

Travellers crowd a passenger terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport on April 11, 2024. Foreign forward bookings for Thailand have started to feel the pinch due to the Thai-Cambodian border tensions, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Foreign forward bookings for Thailand have started to feel the pinch due to the Thai-Cambodian border tensions, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), while Chanthaburi tourism operators reported cancellations from foreign tourists for the remainder of the year.

Tourism operators urged the government to offer relief measures for affected businesses in the seven border provinces, such as tax reductions.

While the border dispute eased following a meeting of the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee in Malaysia, the tourism outlook in the border provinces remains uncertain.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said data from ForwardKeys, an air traffic data company, showed forward bookings for flights in August slowed due to the border skirmishes.

As of July 29, bookings for August were down 2.7% year-on-year from 675,551 bookings during the corresponding period in 2024.

On July 21, before the border clashes, bookings for August indicated a 0.4% uptick to 564,281.

Regarding domestic tourism, she said the 300,000 privileges for major tourism cities under the co-payment scheme were fully redeemed.

For the overall scheme, 406,326 of the 500,000 total privileges have been booked, with 93,570 privileges for second-tier provinces remaining.

Poompat Tangcharoensiri, president of the Chanthaburi Tourism Association, said European tourists planning to visit the province from September to December have already cancelled their plans.

He said tourists feared for their safety, although prime beach destinations and the city district are located 60-70 kilometres and 40km from the border, respectively, while locals continue with their daily lives in the city as usual.

The best-case scenario sees average occupancy in Chanthaburi of 40% in August, particularly for hotels located near the beach, said Mr Poompat.

However, most hotels are expected to record only 20-30% occupancy for the month.

Bookings for the upcoming Mother's Day should pick up, but may severely drop after the holiday passes, he said.

"The government and the province have failed to effectively publicise the practices that locals and tourists can follow in Chanthaburi during martial law," said Mr Poompat.

On Monday, the association, the Tourism Council of Chanthaburi and the TAT's Chanthaburi office held a meeting on how to stimulate tourism and help operators in the province, he said.

They suggested relief measures, such as offering annual tax reductions for employees and tourism operators in Chanthaburi and six other border provinces.

These proposals will be submitted to the provincial joint public-private consultative committee later this month, said Mr Poompat.

Chatchaipat Sararam, president of the Tourism Council of Buri Ram, said tourists avoided the province, resulting in only 10% occupancy.

He said hotels in the Muang district are still open and receiving some locals who evacuated from risk areas near the border to seek temporary stays. Hotels are offering heavy room discounts to help them, while also reducing staff working hours to save on costs.

Mr Chatchaipat said guest numbers should increase next week if locals return home for the Mother's Day holiday, while the province is holding events to boost tourism and spending.

The border dispute has affected sports tourism in Buri Ram, as sports fans have delayed their plans to visit the province, he said.

Mr Chatchaipat said the government should lift domestic travel through tax incentives for visiting or holding meetings in the border provinces.