Steelmakers struggle with Chinese influx

Steel wire rods produced by Tata Steel Thailand.

Chinese steel exports continue to increase, affecting many countries including Thailand where local steelmakers are struggling to deal with the influx, says Tata Steel (Thailand), a unit of India's largest manufacturer.

During the first half of 2025, total steel exports from China increased by 9.2% year-on-year to 58.2 million tonnes, with Asia the main destination.

"Imports of Chinese wire rod steel soared by 57% year-on-year to 535,000 tonnes, out of a total of 781,000 tonnes of wire rod steel imports in Thailand during the first six months of this year," said Tarun Kuma Daga, president and chief executive of Tata Steel (Thailand).

Wire rod steel, a semi-finished hot-rolled product, is used in various industries, including automotive and construction.

Chinese steel exports globally tallied 53.7 million tonnes in 2020, rising to 66.6 million tonnes in 2021, 67.3 million tonnes in 2022, 90.2 million tonnes in 2023 and 117 million tonnes last year.

The Federation of Thai Industries previously called on the government to better manage steel supply in the country to prevent a glut, which is fast becoming a reality.

Thailand's steel consumption this year is projected at 16 million tonnes, the same as last year, thanks to state and private investment projects, according to the federation.

Local steel manufacturers are also bracing for the impact of US President Donald Trump's decision to double the tariff rate on steel and aluminium imports from 25% to 50%.

Trump's reciprocal tariff of 19% on other Thai imports also sparked concern over the indirect impact on the steel industry.

"We are not directly affected by the steel tariff because we do not export steel to the US. Yet we need to keep monitoring the US's trade policy," said Mr Daga.

Tata Steel (Thailand) is not much affected by the ongoing Thai-Cambodia territorial dispute because the company has reduced steel exports to the neighbouring country for one and a half years.

During the first quarter of the company's fiscal 2026, running from April to June this year, its total sales increased by 9.3% year-on-year to 338,000 tonnes, driven by an increase in domestic sales by 12.6% year-on-year to 286,000 tonnes, though exports fell by 5.45% year-on-year to 52,000 tonnes.

Revenue rose by 0.04% year-on-year to 6.83 billion baht, with profit increasing by 410% year-on-year to 474 million baht, attributed to various factors, including cost reduction.