MUFG urges reform of Thai industry

Mr Mike, left, and Mr Yamato say MUFG remains committed to strengthening engagement in Thailand.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), a major shareholder in Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri), views manufacturing reform in Thailand as more critical than US tariff changes in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).

Speaking at the Krungsri-MUFG Business Forum 2025 on Tuesday in Bangkok, Kanetsugu Mike, chairman of MUFG, said Thailand is expected to post subdued economic growth in the short term amid mounting challenges such as high household debt, an ageing population, and the transition towards a digital and green economy.

US tariffs would intensify the challenges facing the Thai economy and other economies around the world, he said.

"In the face of these uncertainties and economic challenges, Thailand has an opportunity to reform its economy, particularly the manufacturing sector," said Mr Mike.

He suggested reforming, redesigning and adopting new technologies to transition into novel industries to enhance the capabilities and competitiveness of Thailand's industrial sector.

This shift should support the country's long-term sustainability, said Mr Mike.

"Reform is more important than tariff rates when it comes to attracting FDI flows to Thailand," he said.

"Southeast Asian nations are all on a similar level in terms of US tariffs."

Foreign investors typically prioritise a country's industrial policies, investment promotion measures, and infrastructure systems when considering FDI, said Mr Mike.

He said Asia-Pacific, particularly Thailand, remains a strategically vital market for MUFG. Roughly 60% of MUFG's earnings come from international markets, with 45% of that amount from Asia-Pacific. Of this amount, around half is generated in Thailand through Krungsri.

According to Mr Mike, MUFG stands ready to support Krungsri and Thai customers in adopting new technologies, advancing digitalisation, and transitioning to a sustainable economy.

Despite heightened economic uncertainties and challenges, MUFG has no plans to divest and remains focused on strengthening engagement with all relevant partners, he said.

With a strong international ecosystem, a leading position in sustainable finance, and robust digital capabilities, MUFG is committed to advancing sustainable development and fostering economic resilience in Thailand and across the region, said Mr Mike.

Kenichi Yamato, president and chief executive of Krungsri, said the bank's slower loan growth aligns with Thai economic trends.

Krungsri is working with the government, the Bank of Thailand, and other stakeholders to help individuals and businesses ease their financial burdens during this period, he said.

Krungsri wants to expand its social and sustainability finance portfolio to 250 billion baht by 2030, up from 220 billion, said Mr Yamato.