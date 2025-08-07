KMITL, AWS roll out scholarship programme

Listen to this article

From left to right: Mr Komsan, Mr Narit and Mr PK during the recent launch of the scholarship programme.

King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) and Amazon Web Services (Thailand) Ltd (AWS) have jointly launched the Advanced Data Center Engineering Excellence Scholarship Programme to empower Thailand's next generation of digital engineers, enhance R&D capabilities, and position the nation as a regional leader in digital infrastructure.

The programme aims to develop a master's degree curriculum in data centre engineering to meet the country's demand for such engineers and digital infrastructure personnel, while enhancing Thai capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven infrastructure.

According to the Board of Investment (BoI), the country has attracted substantial digital investments, with 34 data centres and more than 350 billion baht in combined investment last year.

In the first half of this year, the digital industry attracted 89 investment applications, including 30 new data centres.

Thailand is experiencing a significant surge in demand for digital services, including cloud, data processing, and digital solutions, alongside exponential growth in generative AI, said Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the BoI.

The country wants to become a leading digital investment destination in Southeast Asia, supported by robust infrastructure, significant data centre capacity, and a strategic geographical location.

The government offers various tax, non-tax and financial incentives, along with visa and work permit facilitation for digital professionals, with the aim of attracting global technology leaders.

The country is also focused on human capital development through partnerships with higher education institutions to ensure it has a sufficient number of skilled people to drive digital transformation and support growing demands for cloud services and AI.

According to the BoI, Thailand has built a strong foundation to be an outstanding location for digital investment, and is already providing 1,000 megawatts for data centre businesses.

AWS is notably the first hyperscaler to collaborate with the BoI to establish a world-class hyperscale data centre in Thailand, marking a significant investment milestone, said Mr Narit.

Saji PK, director of data centre operations for Asia-Pacific Japan and China at AWS, said the programme marks a significant milestone in AWS's commitment to financing digital infrastructure and the future.

"Our mission is to develop specialised talent for Thailand's growing digital infrastructure directly supporting Thailand 4.0, transforming the country to a high-income nation driven by innovation," Mr PK said.

AWS is investing roughly US$5 billion in Asia-Pacific by 2037, not just in data centres but also to cultivate human capital through the scholarship programme, he said.

The scholarship programme is developed in partnership with KMITL's College of Innovation and Industrial Management. AWS has committed $100,000 to support 16 fund recipients under this programme.

The specialised master's degree programme emphasises sustainable design principles, energy-efficient operations, and the application of AI in infrastructure management, equipping students with the practical skills and knowledge for the evolving demands of modern data centre operations.

"We see research and development opportunities within Thailand to support data centre needs, including potential commercialisation of DCIM [Data Center Infrastructure Management] solutions," Mr PK said.

Komsan Maleesee, president of KMITL, said the scholarship programme enables academic institutions to foster agile researchers, ready to contribute beyond campus walls.

Supoj Buapa, general manager of Total Maker Co Ltd, who is also a PhD student at KMITL, said he has developed a local DCIM software as well as cold aisle containment smart cooling hardware for data centres.

The cost of such cooling hardware is 30% lower than that produced by foreign competitors, while offering greater customisation to better serve the data centre industry, he added.