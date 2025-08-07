Analysts upgrade earnings outlook for Thai Union Group

Listen to this article

Analysts are upgrading earnings forecasts for Thai Union Group (TU), a leading global seafood producer, reflecting second-quarter financial results that were better than expected, a clearer idea of the impacts from US tariffs, and the likelihood of a deeper partnership with Mitsubishi Corp through a 6.65-billion-baht share acquisition.

TU informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) on Monday that Mitsubishi, the Japanese trading and investment company, intends to launch a general offer to acquire an additional 532 million shares, equivalent to 13.8% of its total issued shares, for 12.5 baht apiece.

The acquisition would raise Mitsubishi's stake to 20% from 6.19% as of July 31. Mitsubishi will only complete the transaction if it can acquire the additional 13.8% stake, excluding treasury shares held by Thai Union, the filing said.

During the offer period, Mitsubishi has no plan to acquire additional shares beyond the 20% threshold.

"Mitsubishi considers this a strategic alliance. The increased shareholding will allow Mitsubishi to better leverage its network to further develop TU's business," said Tanida Jirapornkasemsuk, an analyst with Maybank Securities (Thailand).

The concerns over family control of TU are overblown, according to Maybank. Following the general offer, Mitsubishi would become the largest single shareholder, yet the family group would remain the largest shareholder group overall.

The transaction should support TU's shares given the offer price of 12.5 baht a share, which is 8.7% above the current market price, said Ms Tanida.

"We see positive factors to support TU's share price over the short term, including Mitsubishi Corp's offer and the approval of the qualified refundable tax credit to ease the impact from the global minimum tax [GMT]," she said.

Maybank upgraded TU's core earnings per share for the fiscal years 2025-27 by 2.3-10% to reflect a better gross profit margin (GPM) outlook for the second half of this year.

TU's second-quarter sales dropped 5.4% year-on-year to 33.4 billion baht due to unfavourable foreign exchange trends and weaker frozen product sales in the US. However, core net profit of 1.27 billion baht was up 11% year-on-year and 99% quarter-on-quarter, beating consensus forecasts by 23% and 9%, respectively, due to improved GPM, said Ms Tanida.

She said TU aims to be a global player in the seafood business with the broadest product offering, from ambient seafood (tuna, sardines and salmon) to fresh/frozen chilled lobsters and shrimps, pet food and value-added products.

The main springboard is tuna as the company generates 18% of global canned tuna production.

"Product diversification and acquisitions, especially involving innovative products, is the way to grow this business. Increasing value-added products can help insulate margins from increasing raw material price volatility and is a much better strategy than increasing volumes," said Ms Tanida.

Tanapat Chatsatien, an analyst with Trinity Securities Group, said the brokerage upgraded TU's 2025 earnings estimates by 14% from 4.55 billion baht to reflect the improved earnings report.

Profits for the second half should remain at a high level thanks to continuous growth in GPM and a lower impact from the GMT than expected, reaching only 100-150 million baht instead of 300 million as forecast earlier, he said.