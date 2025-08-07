Economic woes hinder Thai cinema

Thailand's sluggish economy could impact how frequently audiences visit cinemas, according to leading Thai film studio GDH 559 Co Ltd.

Thodsapon Thiptinnakorn, director of content at GDH 559, said the economic slowdown may force film audiences to be more selective, with frequency dropping from several visits a month to possibly just one.

Furthermore, Thai films face stiff competition from a strong lineup of Hollywood blockbusters during the Western summer movie season.

He emphasised the importance of a strong movie concept as essential for attracting audiences during these challenging times, calling it the "big idea".

Mr Thodsapon rejected the stereotype that audiences might stick with a particular genre, as many pundits have noted Thais love comedies. He said many Thai comedies did not earn a profit.

To support the growth of Thai cinema, Mr Thodsapon called for fairer operations in the film industry.

For example, the scheduling of screening slots needs to be fair, as past norms allowed Thai films to remain in theatres for about a month, he said. Now some films are pulled from screens in less than a week if they do not perform well, which significantly limits reach and revenue, especially for independent studios.

Mr Thodsapon also pointed to the importance of collaboration between film schools and production studios, suggesting cooperation to design curricula that teach the skills truly needed in the industry.

Speaking at the "Regional Trade Exponential Fest 2025", organised by the International Institute for Trade and Development, he said Thai cinema is entering a new period of growth that could last longer than previous cycles.

Mr Thodsapon said Thai films are gaining traction in the domestic market, in Southeast Asia and beyond.

"Thai films are attracting more attention from Southeast Asian moviegoers," he said.

The Vietnam market shows strong potential due to cultural similarities and Vietnamese audiences often understand Thai humour, said Mr Thodsapon.

Vietnam's large population of more than 100 million, combined with social habits that favour outdoor activities such as going to the cinema, makes the country a key target for Thai films, he said.

Apart from Vietnam, Thai content is also gaining ground in other parts of Asia and Europe.

Mr Thodsapon believes the appeal of Thai cinema may depend on its "Thainess", which can be expressed through a wide range of genres if the films include the "big idea".

He said more Thai production companies are now focusing on international audiences.

However, going global comes at a cost, as higher-quality productions require greater investment.