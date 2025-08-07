Scams and mule accounts a dominant fraud concern

Listen to this article

Officials show mule accounts seized from scam gangs, at the Central Investigation Bureau on Dec 23, 2021. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Scams and mule accounts have become the dominant threat facing banks across Asia Pacific, according to a new survey by the multinational credit data analytics software company FICO.

Seven in 10 (69%) senior banking executives identified these forms of criminal activity as their greatest concern, reflecting the continued rise of scams in which victims are tricked into sending money directly to criminals.

Unlike traditional fraud, which typically involves unauthorised transactions that banks can detect and block, scams often bypass existing defences because payments are authorised by the victim. Once the money is sent, criminals rely on mule accounts to quickly move funds across institutions and borders, making recovery extremely difficult.

The findings echo a growing alarm across the financial ecosystem, as scam-related losses reach historic highs across the region. In 2024 alone, Singapore reported more than S$860 million in scam losses, a 70% surge from the previous year. Thailand saw 60 billion baht in damages, while Malaysia's losses were estimated at a staggering 54 billion ringgit (US$12.8 billion), or nearly 3% of GDP. Similar trends were reported in the Philippines and Indonesia, where scam-related activity now dominates cybercrime reports.

Social Media Key Channel

The poll found that more than half of banking leaders (52%) view social media platforms as the top external threat vector for scams, followed by messaging apps (35%). In a region with more than 2 billion social media users, platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and Telegram have become key channels for targeting scam victims and recruiting money mules.

Criminal syndicates use these platforms to impersonate officials, promote fake investments, or advertise bogus job opportunities. Many victims are lured into schemes that appear legitimate on the surface, while others are convinced to "rent out" their accounts in exchange for quick cash, not realising they are enabling financial crimes.

In Thailand, more than 200,000 mule accounts were shut down in a single year. Singapore has introduced legislation that criminalises the supply of mule accounts and gives banks and authorities powers to act in real-time.

The poll also found that banks are struggling with internal barriers that limit their ability to detect and respond to scams. The most common issue cited was siloed data (46%), followed by a lack of connected insights across products and channels (28%), and limited real-time integration with third-party systems (13%).

"Scam activity is often fast, fluid and fragmented," said Dattu Kompella, managing director of Asia Pacific for FICO. "To respond effectively, banks need connected systems that provide a complete, real-time view of risk.

"Without breaking down internal silos and unifying insights across teams, many institutions will remain on the back foot."

The poll also explored bank leaders' views on reimbursing scam victims. Just 14% said banks should fully reimburse customers in all scam cases. Half said compensation should only apply when the bank is at fault, while 36% supported a shared responsibility model between banks and customers.

FICO conducted the poll during its Asia Pacific Fraud Forum in June 2025, drawing insights from more than 40 fraud and risk executives from financial institutions across the region.