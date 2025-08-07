Agency keen to see 2 more unicorns by 2027

Listen to this article

The National Innovation Agency (NIA) wants to see two new unicorn startups emerge by 2027, particularly from businesses involved in the field of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI).

There are four unicorns at present, namely Flash Express, Ascend Money, Line Man Wongnai, and Bitkub.

A unicorn is a privately held startup company with a value of at least US$1 billion.

NIA executive director Krithpaka Boonfueng said the agency has already brought around 20 local startups to the international stage to meet with venture capitalists (VCs) and partners through its Unicorn Factory Thailand project, which was launched in the third quarter of last year.

The project incubates and promotes local startups to grow through market expansion and VC partner matching.

Ms Krithpaka said VC funds still have a huge quantity of funds to support the startup ecosystem. However, they will invest selectively in targeted startups offering good prospects.

Startups involved in GenAI technology make up one core potential group expected to strongly attract VC investment, she added.

As GenAI is becoming widely accessible, more than 80% of enterprises are expected to use GenAI and other applied AI models in manufacturing operations by 2026. In early 2023, fewer than 5% of enterprises had adopted AI technology.

Ms Krithpaka said the five rising startup sectors to focus on are: agriculture, food and herbs; health and medicine; soft power; climate tech; and tourism, all of which offer the potential to attract foreign investment.

There are around 2,000 startups in the country, of which 400 have adopted AI technology. Some of these are in the fintech segment.

Ms Krithpaka said the NIA has provided direct financial support to around 300 startups.

She said that when compared with other countries, the cost of startup development in Thailand is not high.

More AI applications are likely to emerge in Thailand this year, covering business analytics, market analyses, medical process improvement, education, and job creation.

Ms Krithpaka added that the NIA is also pinning its hopes on the startup law which will shape the development of the local startup ecosystem.

The draft law is being prepared by the Council of the State.

Ms Krithpaka said the NIA has taken startups to the international market by selecting those in industries that offer economic potential, such as the agricultural and food technology industry, the medical tech industry, the environmental tech industry, and the AI and robotics industry.

The first event the NIA took local startups to was Techcrunch Disrupt 2024, held in October last year in San Francisco.

NIA took five Thai startups from the health tech and climate tech fields to join the event, namely AltoTech, Meticuly, OsseoLabs, Factorium, and Medstream Innovations.

AltoTech and Meticuly later set up companies to pilot in the US market, while OsseoLabs found a partner at the event who has been able to help it accelerate the development of products and services to enter the international market quickly.