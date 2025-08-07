VietJet to hire at least 5,000 new Thai staff

Budget carrier steps up flight and route expansion to and from Thailand

A Thai VietJet Air Airbus A320 taxis to the runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok as it prepares for departure for Phuket in August 2024 (Photo: Bahnfrend via Wikimedia Commons)

VietJet Aviation plans to employ more than 5,000 new staff in Thailand as Vietnam’s biggest budget carrier accelerates flight and route expansion to Southeast Asia’s most popular travel destination.

VietJet Thailand this year will start new direct flights to major Asian cities to tap regional air travel growth, according to astatement issued late Wednesday. The new markets include Japan, South Korea and India, it said.

VietJet joins peers such as Thai Airways International and AirAsia that have opened new regional routes as Thailand quickens its push to become a major aviation hub.

The government is expanding passenger capacity at its international airports in Bangkok and tourist hotspots such as Phuket and Chiang Mai to attract more airlines and travellers.

VietJet Thailand is filling openings for positions including pilots, cabin crew, engineers, technicians and ground staff. The airline currently employs about 1,300 people in the country.

The expansion comes after a London judge denied an attempt by the UK investment fund FitzWalter Capital to freeze VietJet’s global assets over unpaid fees.

VietJet’s Thai unit posted a net income of 64 million baht in 2024, after a loss of 3.6 billion baht a year earlier, according to data from the Department of Business Development. Total revenue last year jumped 45% from a year earlier to 19 billion baht.

VietJet Thailand’s new routes will include Bangkok to Seoul, starting Oct 1; Bangkok to Osaka, launching Dec 1; Bangkok to Tokyo Narita International Airport, beginning Dec 15; Bangkok to Kolkata, India, starting Nov 16 and Bangkok to Ahmedabad, India, on Dec 4.