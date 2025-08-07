Thai consumer confidence slips further

Listen to this article

Customers throng the food stalls at a market in the Yaowarat neighbourhood of Bangkok. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Thai consumer confidence dropped for a sixth consecutive month in July to its lowest level in 31 months due mainly to concerns over US tariffs, a lagging economy and government instability, a survey showed on Thursday.

The index compiled by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 51.7 in July from 52.7 in the previous month.

The sluggish economy and the trade war, as well as high living costs, continue to undermine confidence, it said.

“The confidence index shows no signs of recovery, with consumer purchasing power still subdued,” university president Thanavath Phonvichai told a press conference.

“The economy shows signs of stagnation and needs more stimulation,” he said, adding that the economy might grow by only 1.7% this year, after 2.5% expansion last year.

While the United States has reduced its tariff on imported goods from Thailand to 19% from 36%, there are still uncertainties relating to US tariffs on transshipments via Thailand from third countries, Mr Thanavath said.

“What needs to be clearly defined is tariffs on transshipments. They must be explicitly outlined for businesses to adapt accordingly,” he said.

Consumers were also worried about the instability of the government following the suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra pending a ruling in a case seeking her dismissal for her mishandling of a phone call with former Cambodian premier Hun Sen.

“The political situation remains unstable following the prime minister’s suspension from duty, creating an unclear outlook and undermining confidence,” Mr Thanavath said.