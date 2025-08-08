OpenAI unveils GPT-5, its most advanced AI model yet

OpenAI has launched GPT-5, its latest and most powerful artificial intelligence model, marking a major milestone in the company’s pursuit of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). The model is now available to all ChatGPT users, including those on the free tier, and through its API for developers and businesses.

The company said GPT-5 offers improved speed, accuracy, and usefulness compared to previous versions. It features fewer hallucinations and a more refined understanding of complex queries, making it a significant upgrade over GPT-4. All existing tools — including image generation, web search, file uploads, data analysis, and custom instructions — remain fully integrated with GPT-5.

Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, said the model represents a leap forward in AI capabilities. “ChatGPT launched over two years ago, and now more than 700 million people use it weekly. It has become the default way people interact with AI,” he said during an online media briefing. “GPT-5 isn’t AGI yet, but we’re clearly advancing toward systems of extraordinary capability that would’ve seemed impossible just five years ago.”

Altman described GPT-5 as feeling like “interacting with a legitimate, PhD-level expert,” a step up from GPT-3, which he likened to a high school student, and GPT-4, which resembled a smart college student. He also introduced the concept of “software on demand,” highlighting GPT-5’s ability to write high-quality code instantly.

Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI

Nick Turley, head of ChatGPT, confirmed that GPT-5 is now accessible to all users. “Starting today, all ChatGPT users will gain access to the smartest, fastest, and most useful model,” he said. Turley added that the model chooser will be simplified for paid users, with GPT-5 available across Free, Plus, Pro, and Team plans, followed by Enterprise and Education users next week.

For developers, GPT-5 will be offered in three sizes — GPT-5, GPT-5 Mini, and GPT-5 Nano — allowing flexibility in cost and latency. Olivier Godement, OpenAI’s head of platform, said GPT-5 is the company’s best coding model to date, capable of producing high-quality backend and frontend code, including user interface designs.

The model also demonstrates improved performance in agentic tasks, handling longer coding sessions and integrating multiple APIs and tools. It provides more accurate answers and is able to acknowledge when a task cannot be completed, enhancing its reliability.

Altman emphasised GPT-5’s global relevance. “We wanted to make it better across different cultural contexts, languages, and tasks. This is one of the biggest steps forward we’ve ever taken in our mission of broad, global accessibility,” he said. He also noted that while countries will regulate AI differently, governments worldwide are eager to harness its potential for economic growth and societal benefit.