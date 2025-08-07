Thais likely to travel domestically during long weekend

Tourists throng Saphan Mon, the country’s longest wooden bridge in Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi on Oct 23, 2022. (File photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

The four-day Mother's Day holiday this weekend is expected to generate 13 billion baht from 3.16 million domestic trips, with most tourists preferring to travel within their own provinces and avoid cross-regional journeys to save on costs, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

The additional government holiday on Aug 11 has helped stimulate domestic travel to some extent, with average occupancy reaching 66% for this period, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said on Thursday.

The central and northeastern regions are expected to attract the most visitors, with around 898,000 and 609,000 trips, respectively. Bangkok is projected to earn the highest revenue of 3.4 billion baht. The South is estimated to earn 2.7 billion baht, while the East is forecast to generate 2.6 billion baht.

However, Thai tourists remain cautious about spending on travel due to concerns over the sluggish economy, high living costs, and the country's high level of household debt, aligning with a recent survey conducted by the Tourism Council of Thailand, which found only 31% of locals planned domestic trips.

Ms Thapanee said only 6% of respondents intended to stay overnight, while 9% planned cross-regional trips.

Affluent travellers are likely to take the opportunity to go abroad, as seen during the long holidays in July when around 300,000 Thais visited China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Taiwan, marking a 1.3% year-on-year increase.

She said two factors could affect domestic travel during the upcoming holiday, including a forecast of rain in the North, resulting in only 338,700 domestic trips in the region and revenue of 1.4 billion baht.

Tourists concerned about safety may avoid visiting the seven provinces along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The government’s hotel subsidy scheme should lift tourism in some destinations, led by Chon Buri, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Kanchanaburi and Rayong, which proved to be the most popular destinations in the programme.

Among second-tier provinces, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Nakhon Nayok received the most bookings from the co-payment scheme, said Ms Thapanee.

Aug 12 is the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother and National Mother’s Day, which is an official public holiday as declared by the Prime Minister’s Office.