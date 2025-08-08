Foreigners tally net buying on the SET last month

July marked the first month of foreign net buying on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) since September 2024, supported by compelling valuations and baht appreciation, a factor that typically attracts foreign fund inflows.

Soraphol Tulayasathien, senior executive vice-president of the SET, said the weakening dollar index last month drove renewed emerging market inflows across Asian equity markets as foreign funds rebalanced their portfolios.

The Thai bourse benefited from compelling valuations and baht appreciation, he said.

The SET index maintained its strong upward trajectory with foreign net buying recorded on 14 of 21 trading days in July, marking the first month of foreign net buying since September 2024, with aggregate net buying of 16.1 billion baht (US$493 million).

The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) upgraded its Thai GDP growth forecast from 2.1% to 2.2%, another favourable catalyst driving the SET index to rally by 14% in July month-on-month.

"The FPO's GDP upgrade was based on assumptions that Thailand's economic expansion would continue to be driven by private consumption, public investment and inbound tourism, with visitor arrivals projected to reach 34.5 million this year," said Mr Soraphol.

The export growth projection was given a massive uptick to 5.5% from 2.3%, based on accelerated shipments in the first half as exporters sought to front-load deliveries to mitigate risks associated with trade wars, he said.

Factors to watch include the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute and Federal Reserve uncertainty over US tax policies and their potential impact on both inflation and US labour markets, prompting a cautious monetary policy stance, said Mr Soraphol.

At the end of July, the SET index surged 14% from the previous month to close at 1,242.35 points, outpacing most regional exchanges and reducing the year-to-date decrease to 11.3%.

Last month, the average daily trading value of the SET and Market for Alternative Investment rose 12.1% year-on-year to 42.6 billion baht, with year-to-date value of 42 billion, down 5% year-on-year.

Foreign investors continued to dominate trading activity, accounting for roughly half of July's total trading value, which was the highest among all investor categories.

The Thai bourse's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 13.8 times, above the average of Asian stock markets at 13 times.

The SET's historical P/E ratio tallied 14.3 times, lower than the average of Asian stock markets at 14.8 times.

The dividend yield ratio of the SET at the end of July was 3.95%, higher than the Asian stock markets' average of 3.17%.