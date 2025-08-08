Minor Food eyes 1,800 new outlets by 2029 as sector booms

The Minor Food Group Plc, a restaurant operator in Asia-Pacific, has unveiled a five-year strategy called "Passion for Growth", aiming to operate 4,500 outlets by 2029, up from 2,700 in 2024.

"The food and beverage sector in Thailand and globally is undergoing a period of recovery and renewed expansion," said Thunyachate Ekvetchavit, chief development officer at Minor Food Group.

He said the Thai restaurant market is highly competitive, with consumers increasingly seeking what they perceive as value for money and affordability.

Minor Food's expansion strategy sets the course for sustainable organisational growth from 2025 to 2029, said Mr Thunyachate.

The focus is on strengthening the business model by collaborating with franchise partners in high-potential markets around the world. The strategy is built around three pillars: new brand launches, domestic expansion, and international growth.

The company plans to expand branches of new brand The Steak & More, positioned as a value-for-money steakhouse. Minor Food also wants to add locations for its existing brands domestically.

Dairy Queen plans to introduce new store formats, including stand-alone modular stores co-located with convenience stores in densely populated residential areas to attract late-night diners.

The company wants to add 15 locations in this format by year-end.

For the international market, Minor Food is focusing on China, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and the Middle East. Expansion in these regions will be led by core brands such as The Pizza Company, Swensen's, Sizzler, and The Coffee Club.

Moreover, one of the company's focus areas is Indonesia. Minor Food operates 32 GAGA stores and 38 Dairy Queen outlets in Indonesia.

The company is also considering enter the Indian market.

Mr Thunyachate said both countries have strong business potential, driven by their young population, growing working-age demographic, and rising income levels.

Regarding the ongoing conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, he said the company is monitoring the situation and sales in Cambodia have not declined. Minor Food operates 50 to 60 stores in Cambodia under a franchise model.

He said the relationship with local partners remains strong, with ongoing and close communication.

The company is eyeing further expansion in both Cambodia and Laos.