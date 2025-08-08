True opts to expand C-suite

Listen to this article

Mr Brekke says the new organisational structure will promote simplicity and accelerate speed to market in response to evolving customer needs.

True Corporation yesterday announced the appointment of a management leadership team with a flatter and more focused organisational structure that has customers at the core, as well as its first ever appointment of a chief data and AI officer.

The new structure is effective as of Sept 1, with the number of high-ranking corporate officers rising from 11 to 13.

The new organisational structure is meant to promote simplicity and accelerate speed to market in response to evolving customer needs and shifts in technology, said Sigve Brekke, group chief executive of True Corporation Plc.

"The latest restructure will bring a flatter and more focused company, enhancing consumer touchpoints and experience while allowing for more efficient management and decision-making," he said.

True is positioning itself as an artificial intelligence-first company, integrating AI across all aspects of operations, systems, planning and knowledge management, said Mr Brekke.

True is also connecting customer data across online, offline, app, and call centre channels to deliver a seamless experience.

To support this transformation, True appointed Manat Manavutiveth as chief customer experience and retail officer, overseeing all nationwide sales and service channels.

Sharad Mehrotra becomes True's chief consumer business officer, responsible for product development, while Khurrum Ashfaque is chief network officer, tasked with developing an AI-driven, automated network.

Tanaphon Manavutiveth was appointed chief home connectivity officer, responsible for delivering a complete digital lifestyle offering, including broadband, entertainment and smart home solutions for millions of households.

Teeradet Dumrongbhalasitr serves as chief business officer, leading the company's business-to-business digital transformation and positioning True as a trusted technology partner for enterprises.

The company plans to appoint its first chief data and AI officer shortly.

"Over the next six months, we will focus on three priorities to enhance the customer experience in every area," said Mr Brekke.

True's nationwide One Network project is expected to be completed next month, significantly improving 5G and 4G coverage and performance.

The company recently won a licence for 70 megahertz of bandwidth on the 2300MHz spectrum, which should deliver a 17% performance boost and support future 5G expansion, he said.

True plans to refarm the 2600MHz spectrum using dynamic spectrum sharing technology to enable flexible usage between 5G and 4G. The full 90MHz bandwidth will be utilised for 5G, according to the company.

True's newly acquired 1500MHz spectrum should enhance downlink capacity, working alongside other low-band frequencies to improve network speed and efficiency.

The company wants to allow all customers to complete service transactions via apps across all platforms. This year 19% of customer transactions have shifted to digital channels, and this figure continues to grow, noted True.