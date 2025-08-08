Petrochemical slide expected to persist

Listen to this article

An oil refinery operated by IRPC in Rayong.

The downturn in the petrochemical industry is expected to continue until 2027, when it will begin to recover, according to analysts.

Petrochemical manufacturers are worried about a significant increase in ethylene and propylene production over the past five years, leading to a supply glut that hampers their businesses, said Laksamon Duangkit, an analyst at PTT Global Chemical Plc, a petrochemical arm of national oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc.

Ethylene and propylene are building blocks for polymers. Ethylene is a key feedstock for solvents and detergents, while propylene can be used to produce many chemicals, including isopropyl alcohol, which is used for cleaning and medical purposes.

The volume of ethylene and propylene is expected to keep increasing by 30-40 million tonnes a year, up from current global production capacity of 160 million tonnes a year.

However, in the second half of 2027, the market is expected to improve because stricter environmental policies in many countries will decelerate production, said Ms Laksamon.

She said many petrochemical products are exported by China, which is a major factor in the global oversupply.

The economic slowdown in China, which reduced local demand for petrochemical products, led manufacturers to sell their products overseas, the Federation of Thai Industries' Plastic Industry Club said earlier.

In addition to the US and the Middle East, China will continue to be a major petrochemical exporter over the coming years, targeting mainly Asian markets including Thailand, said Ms Laksamon.

"Industry competition should intensify, leading to stronger price competition," said Dechathorn Thisitsakorn, a marketing strategy and data science analyst at IRPC Plc, a petrochemical arm of PTT.

"Imported petrochemical products now make up one-third of the products in the Thai market."

Not only are petrochemical companies vying to attract customers, they are also competing for transport facilities, said Ms Laksamon.

Manufacturers previously delayed shipping their products to the US, waiting for greater clarity on its reciprocal tariffs.

Once the import duty rates were finalised for many countries, they began to export their products to the US, leading to congestion in the logistics system and higher shipping costs, she said.