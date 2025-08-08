UOB Thailand forecasts zero mortgage growth

Listen to this article

UOB Thailand expects flat growth for its mortgage portfolio this year for the first time in several decades, in line with a contraction in the property market.

According to Yutthachai Teyarachakul, country head of retail banking at UOB Thailand, this year the bank expects to maintain its total outstanding mortgage portfolio at the same level as 2024. However, the company targets year-on-year income growth in the mortgage business segment.

"We are likely to see zero growth in housing loans this year, a first after several decades of consistent annual increases," he said.

For the mortgage business, UOB Thailand focuses on second-hand homes and the refinancing market. The bank slowed new home loan approvals in response to weakening demand in the residential segment and a contraction in the broader property market.

As part of its strategy, Mr Yutthachai said UOB Thailand adjusted interest rates for second-hand and refinanced housing loans to align more closely with new home mortgages.

While the Bank of Thailand's policy rate cut may ease borrowers' financial burdens, it is not expected to significantly lift new loan demand, he said.

Regarding new loan bookings, the bank maintains an equal proportion of around 30% each for new home loans and second-hand home loans. UOB continues to focus on upper-income customers who demonstrate strong purchasing power and solid debt repayment capacity across both segments.

Given the slower growth of the Thai economy, high household debt levels, and weaker repayment capacity among borrowers, homebuyers' ability to service debt has declined.

As a result of the rising consumer risk profile, the bank's housing loan rejection rate slightly increased to 20-30% of total applications, said Mr Yutthachai.

Regarding the overall mortgage market for banks, he said outstanding mortgage growth is expected to remain flat this year, while new housing loan issuance is projected to contract by 15%.

Mr Yutthachai said UOB Thailand also slowed the growth of its personal loan portfolio in response to economic conditions, focusing on credit card spending for transactional payments.

Wealth management remains a key growth driver for UOB Thailand's retail banking business this year.

In a related development, UOB Thailand announced yesterday a collaboration with Bangkok Commercial Asset Management, the country's largest asset management company, and Bangkok Asset Inter Group, a property brokerage. The partnership offers attractive mortgage rates for second-hand homebuyers, with a promotional interest rate of 2.99% per year for the first three years under the campaign.