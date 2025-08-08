State mulls widening scope of fund outlays

The government is considering expanding the scope of spending for the Competitiveness Enhancement Fund to cover businesses not promoted by the Board of Investment (BoI).

According to Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, the US reciprocal tariff measures are forcing businesses to adapt and increase their competitiveness. The government established the Competitiveness Enhancement Fund under the BoI to support national competitiveness, but officials are mulling whether the fund can also be used to support businesses that do not receive the BoI's support.

In addition, authorities are examining whether funding support can be provided to individual businesses or if it must be on a sector-wide basis.

"In the long term, Thailand must transition from the old production platform to a modernised industrial base," said Mr Pichai. "It is essential for the government to support the country's target industries to help reduce costs and improve competitiveness against both imported goods and global competitors."

The impact of the 19% US tariff on Thai products varies across sectors, with processed food, electronics, electrical appliances and diamond trading all affected, he said.

Mr Pichai said some high-margin businesses, such as diamond and gemstone trading, may be pressured by US buyers to absorb half of the 19% import duty once the tariffs are imposed. In other sectors where competition is already intense, he said sellers may be unable to absorb the added tax, forcing buyers to bear the full cost.

Each sector must assess how it can adapt, said Mr Pichai, adding he plans to engage in discussions with each sector individually.

At the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the group approved the second phase of the government's economic stimulus plan worth 18.4 billion baht, of which 10 billion is to be allocated to the Competitiveness Enhancement Fund for targeted industries.

The fund's objective is to enhance the competitiveness of Thai entrepreneurs so they are better equipped in the global economy, as well as attract and retain investments from large investors in targeted industries, mitigating the impact of US trade policies and the global minimum tax (GMT).

The fund promotes investment in value-added industries and supports technology transfer and workforce development. In the short term, it focuses on supporting digital skills development and transitioning into new industries, while in the long term it aims to enhance R&D, human capital development, and investment to enhance competitiveness.

Fund support is being prioritised for Thai entrepreneurs disturbed by the tariff measures, large enterprises affected by the GMT, and strategic large-scale investors in targeted industries, according to the Finance Ministry.