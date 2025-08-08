AIS, Thaicom get behind border security effort

Advanced Info Service (AIS) and Thaicom are supporting Thai-Cambodian border security operations, enhancing network and communication capabilities in border operation zones.

Amid ongoing unrest and heightened vigilance along the border, AIS and Thaicom, as key providers of the nation's communication and telecom infrastructure, are reinforcing support for military and security forces stationed in border areas.

Their mission is to ensure robust and reliable communications for personnel operating in the field.

AIS improved the capacity of its 4G and 5G networks and deployed temporary mobile base stations in operational zones.

These measures aim to facilitate seamless communication for military officers and improve coordination and real-time situational monitoring.

The initiative covers four provinces along the border -- Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Buri Ram -- as well as key security operation bases situated in strategic border areas.

In addition, Thaicom is supporting operations in remote areas beyond the reach of conventional network infrastructure.

This includes the provision of high-speed internet via Thaicom's satellite system, with both fixed satellite terminals for border command centres and mobile terminals for mobile task units.

AIS and Thaicom remain committed to supporting critical national missions in all circumstances, said the two companies.

With their advanced network and technology capabilities, both organisations aim to contribute to the long-term security and safety of Thai society, they added.