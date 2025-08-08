Tourism-related businesses on Koh Chang wary despite Thai-Cambodian ceasefire

Tourists prepare to board ferries to Koh Chang in Trat province. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong)

TRAT: Despite a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, tourism operators and hoteliers on Koh Chang remain skeptical about the stability of the situation. Many operators experienced a sharp decline in tourism and a shortage of workers.

Saksit Mungkarn, former chairman of the Trat Tourism Industry Council and also a hotel operator on Koh Chang, said the ceasefire agreement has not restored confidence among the private sector due to political instability and uncertainty on both sides of the border.

The border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have caused a sudden labour shortage. Cambodian workers, who were vital to the service and construction sectors, began returning home last month. Now, only those with families permanently residing on Koh Chang remained, said Mr Saksit.

In the absence of Cambodian workers, local business operators have turned to Thai workers and student interns to fill positions in hotels and restaurants, he said. However, the construction sector was the hardest hit, with only a limited number of workers from the Northeast, he said.

Sharing the same plight, Ms Pornthip Sunthornkit, manager of Chai Chet Resort, said the tourism atmosphere on Koh Chang was extremely quiet since border tensions began.

“Many guests have postponed or cancelled their bookings, especially seminar groups, which are our main customers during this period," said Ms Pornthip. "Tourists perceive Trat province as unsafe, even though we’ve been trying to communicate that travel to Koh Chang is still possible and the island remains secure."

Resort bookings at her resort have plummeted by almost 90%, she noted, adding that other operators on the island were likely facing similar problems.

In addition to declining tourist numbers, some Cambodian workers requested temporary leave to return home due to concerns and fears over their personal safety and property, despite employers’ efforts to provide support and reassurance, said Ms Pornthip.

She called on the government to extend relief measures to those indirectly affected by the border conflict, even if not located directly along the frontline.

"Many of us have bank loans to repay. We hope the government will consider assistance such as interest rate reductions, debt moratoriums or repayment extensions, similar to what was provided in the past," she said.

“Although we’re not on the frontline, we are suffering indirect impacts. If the situation drags on until year-end high season, the economic consequences will be even more severe,’’ said the resort manager.