Court ruling on foreign pilots awaited

Thai pilots seeking injunction to prevent carriers from using foreigners in high season

Listen to this article

The Thai Pilots Association is concerned airlines may continue to use wet lease agreement, allowing foreign pilots to fly domestic flights during the high season.

Although Thai airlines are not currently using foreign pilots to fly domestic routes, the practice could resume next year as the Administrative Court has yet to rule on a temporary injunction sought by Thai pilots to prevent it.

In March, the Thai Pilots Association filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Labour with the court, seeking a temporary injunction to prohibit foreign pilots from operating domestic routes.

In the previous high tourism season, VietJet Thailand leased two aircraft from a foreign company under a so-called wet lease agreement, which includes pilot, crew, maintenance and insurance in the same package.

The airline used the jets on the Bangkok-Phuket route following a cabinet decision last December to temporarily waive restrictions on foreign pilots, as proposed by the Ministry of Labour.

At a recent hearing the Administrative Court asked a representative from the Ministry of Labour to explain its position, according to Teerawat Angkasakulkiat, president of the pilots’ association.

Also present were representatives from VietJet Thailand and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

The airline said it operated its service under a wet lease arrangement, supporting the government’s policy to lift tourism and reduce passenger airfares.

The CAAT said the document submitted for wet lease permission was clear, while the labour ministry said it was authorised by law to execute the policy, although no such case has occurred before.

Mr Teerawat said wet lease agreements had been used in Thailand since 2008, according to the CAAT.

The court is continuing to review the issue and said it needs more supporting evidence.

Mr Teerawat said a concern is the cabinet resolution did not clearly indicate an exact timeframe for allowing wet-lease schemes.

The resolution roughly limits the time frame per wet-lease contract to six months, which can be extended for another six months.

“Unless the court rules in our favour, the resolution leaves open the possibility for any airline to use foreign pilots for domestic routes again during the next high season,” he said.

“We are worried that in the future that pilots will be removed from the restricted jobs list, affecting the competitiveness of local pilots.”

With many airlines planning to aggressively open new routes, Mr Teerawat said he hopes this will lead to more employment for Thai pilots, as the employment rate for commercial pilots has hardly changed this year due to limited increases in airlines’ fleets.

He said the association is urging the CAAT to create an inclusive employment system for the aviation industry.

The authority should disclose data regarding pilot employment, airline expansion and the aviation industry to allow the next generation of pilots to decide if they want this career, said Mr Teerawat.

The government should also prohibit “pay-to-fly” schemes, which require pilots to pay large sums of money for jobs, he said.

Three or four Thai airlines have adopted this practice, said Mr Teerawat.

He said Thailand should adopt the same practices as other global airlines, offering scholarships for pilots to attract the most talented people to the industry.